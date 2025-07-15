header image

1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Dr. John MacArthur, Chancellor of The Master’s University, Dies at 86
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
John-MacArthur TMU

The Master’s University has announced the death of Dr. John MacArthur, long-time president and chancellor of TMU.

MacArthur died on Monday, July 14, after contracting pneumonia.

He had served as the leader of TMU for the past 40 years. In June 2019 MacArthur stepped down as president and became chancellor.

The Master’s University is a private, Christian university located in Newhall. It was founded in 1927 and emphasizes a biblical worldview in all its academic programs. The university offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate degrees, including online programs.

The Master’s University and Seminary has a total enrollment of more than 2,600 students, according to US News & World Report. This includes more than 1,700 undergraduate students and more than 800 graduate students.

TMU was ranked first nationwide for “Character Development” by the Wall Street Journal in 2025.

Below is the statement released by TMU on its website:

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of our longtime president and chancellor, Dr. John MacArthur. Yet we rejoice, knowing he is now receiving his heavenly reward. Over 40 years of faithful leadership, MacArthur left an enduring legacy on our campus, one that will echo for generations and into eternity. We praise the Lord for MacArthur’s unwavering commitment to Christ and Scripture and his passion for training the next generation of faithful Christians. Please join us in praying for his family during this time of loss.”

Below is a statement from the elders of Grace Community Church:

It is with both sadness and hope that the elders of Grace Community Church announce that Pastor John MacArthur has gone to be with the Lord after 56 years of faithful ministry. Last week, Pastor John unexpectedly contracted pneumonia, and the Lord took him home on Monday, July 14. MacArthur was 86 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia; four children; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

To millions through the media ministry of Grace to You, Pastor John was a preacher of the Word. To tens of thousands of students, he was the beloved president and chancellor of The Master’s University. To thousands of graduates of The Master’s Seminary, he was a champion of biblical exposition. To numerous churches and pastors abroad through The Master’s Academy International, he was a stalwart for the truth. To his church, he was our dear pastor, a fearless leader in challenging times. To his family, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

At the center of MacArthur’s ministry was an unwavering commitment to declare God’s truth, and Pastor John preached the Word in season and out of season. Even in recent years, though beset with health challenges, he persisted in teaching, leading, and investing in the ministries the Lord had entrusted to him. Pastor John modeled a true fortitude for His Lord Jesus, believing that to live is Christ and therefore to die is gain. Having fought the good fight, finished the course, and kept the faith, Pastor John was summoned home by his heavenly Master. His faith is now sight; he is at home with the Lord; and he has heard the words, “Well done good and faithful slave” (Matthew 25:21).

Join with us in praying for Pastor John’s wife, Patricia, and family in this season of sadness mixed with eternal joy. Though our hearts are heavy with this loss, we do “not grieve as do the rest who have no hope” (1 Thessalonians 4:13). For those who die in Christ are His, and He loses not one. This is the hope Pastor John preached in his final sermon series on Revelation: “The worthy Lamb will come and conquer this sinful world and reign forever. And we will reign with Him. Glory upon glory upon glory. I don’t know about you, but I say with the apostle John, ‘Even so, come, Lord Jesus.’”

The Master’s University was originally named Los Angeles Baptist College and Seminary. In 1961, it moved to Newhall. In 1985, John MacArthur became the school president; the name was changed to The Master’s College, hoping to appeal to a wider evangelical audience. In 2016, the school became The Master’s University.

In June 2019 John MacArthur stepped down as president and became chancellor and John Stead, a faculty member since 1970, became the interim president.

In 2020, Sam Horn became president of The Master’s University and Seminary.

Dr. Abner Chou has served as the President of TMU since 2021. He assumed the full-time role on May 6, 2022, after serving on an interim basis for a year.

Information on services for MacArthur have not been released.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
