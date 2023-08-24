Dr. Marius Bahnean Joins TMU’s School of Music

When Dr. Marius Bahnean applied to the music faculty at The Master’s University, he wasn’t expecting his first interview to be with a Bible professor. However, he ultimately found that conversation, an examination of his theological beliefs and understanding of Scripture, to be quite compelling.

This fall, Bahnean starts his new role as an associate professor of music in the Paul T. Plew School of Music. Bahnean is also the new director of choral activities, and his deep commitment to ministering through music has primed him to excel in leading TMU’s choral ensembles, like the Chorale and University Singers.

Bahnean says that his first interview (with Bible professor Dr. Todd Bolen) played a big part in his decision to accept the position.

“I was thinking, ‘If they take their prospective hires so seriously, in terms of really understanding where their faith is and what their understanding of the Bible is, I want to be part of that community,’” he says.

Born and raised in Romania, Bahnean moved to Canada with his family when he was 16. He was always heavily involved with music ministry at church growing up, playing the piano and the organ as well as conducting choirs and orchestras.

After initially trying to pursue a career in electrical engineering, Bahnean says, “It became very obvious that my calling was music. And switching has been the right choice. God has orchestrated things so well, so that each opportunity since then has grown me as a musician.”

He married his wife Alina in 2004 and went back to college to pursue an undergraduate degree in music theory from Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, Canada, graduating in 2007. He then earned a master’s degree in musicology and conducting from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a doctorate in the same from Louisiana State University.

All the while, Bahnean was elbow-deep in ministry at local churches — from Bible studies with fellow UMass graduate students to evangelistic seminars on C. S. Lewis at LSU. He says that ministering in the local church has always been a top priority for him.

In 2014, Bahnean moved to East Tennessee to serve as the director of choral activities at Tennessee Wesleyan University. He also became a part-time music minister at a local Baptist church.

Then, at the end of 2022, he stumbled across a music professor opening at TMU.

“I knew about the University, obviously, through Dr. MacArthur’s ministry,” he says. He decided to apply on a whim. Then he received an email from Bolen setting up a meeting to screen Bahnean’s theology and biblical knowledge.

That interview ended up much longer and more detailed than he expected.

“I remember sweating in that interview, because the questions were pretty serious and comprehensive,” Bahnean says. “Here I was applying to teach music, and he was examining my understanding of the Bible in depth.”

After more interviews and an in-person visit to the campus, Bahnean was offered the position.

Bahnean says he is “extremely excited” to be part of TMU’s School of Music. “The faculty are wonderful. The legacy of Dr. Paul Plew is, of course, tremendous. Following somebody who’s been here since 1979 and been so successful in building such a strong legacy is a little scary, in a good sense. It’s a great challenge.”

Though Bahnean is bringing with him an educational and professional background centered around conducting, he also performs with a range of instruments — including the harpsichord, mandolin, and trumpet. He hopes to use his various skills to bless the University and, as always, to get involved with serving in a local church’s music ministry.

At TMU, Bahnean’s goal is to continue building on the existing foundation that Plew laid with the school’s choral groups.

“Continuing his legacy and utilizing, as much as possible, his connections and his understanding of the program is key to moving forward,” Bahnean says. “Of course, we’re different people, but I think there needs to be continuity with the work that he’s done here.”

