Dr. Pete Getz to Serve as Valencia High School’s Interim Principal

The search has begun for a new principal of Valencia High School after Steve Ford announced his intention to resign to take on a new position outside the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Dr. Pete Getz, the current Hart District director of student services, will serve as Valencia’s interim principal. Getz spent ten years as a principal at Sequoia, Learning Post and Academy of the Canyons before being named to his current position in April.
“Dr. Getz is a well-respected instructional leader with an excellent reputation as a principal at multiple sites in our District,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “I’ve asked Dr. Getz to focus on communication, visibility and team dynamics at the school.”
Getz will continue in his primary role as director of student services, but will be based at Valencia HS until the position is permanently filled. The District will open the search both internally and externally to candidates, taking the appropriate time to find the right person for the school. This will include listening to the students, staff and parents of the Valencia community before starting the interview process, making a selection and recommending a candidate to the Governing Board.
“We will be looking for someone who can embrace the exceptional history and tradition of this school, while also establishing a vision that invites everyone to be a part of building a better future for the students, the staff and the families of our community,” Kuhlman said. “I’ve already scheduled multiple meetings/phone calls/Zoom sessions with various stakeholder groups who have reached out to me with a desire to share input. We want to take the time to get this right.”
Valencia High School opened its doors in 1994, becoming the fourth comprehensive high school in the Hart School District behind Hart, Canyon and Saugus. Today, the District has seven comprehensive high schools, a continuation high school (Bowman), a middle college high school (AOC), and an independent learning high school (Learning Post Academy).
“There are many reasons to be proud of Valencia High School,” Kuhlman said. “I would like the new principal to be one of them.”
As most schools across California begin a new school year under distance learning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended the around-the-clock dedication of educators, families, and students.
In a socially distanced, drive-thru event, a number of Santa Clarita Valley organizations came together Thursday to distribute “peace bags” to students, with the hopes of spreading joy, positivity and community engagement.
College of the Canyons alumna Megan Carbajal has signed with The Master's University track & field program after a two-year run with the Cougars that included competition as both a heptathlete and a member of the cross country program.
The contract for the body-worn camera program that will ensure greater accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been finalized, enabling the department to now order cameras and equipment at its discretion as of Wednesday.
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center reached another milestone this week when it surpassed 100,000 meals prepared and delivered in the SCV since March 13, as the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States.
The Music Center on Tuesday launched a new digital series called "For the Love of L.A.," designed to celebrate the creativity of Los Angeles and support L.A.-based artists representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual culture and more.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will review its policy and training for the use of assault rifles, following the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station's response to an assault report and felony stop Friday in Canyon Country, where three teenagers were detained at gunpoint, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
Without downloading an app, millions of Californians and even tourists will automatically receive earthquake early warnings to their Android cellphones under a deal announced Tuesday by Google and the state.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has released a statement regarding a recent incident involving deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station - an incident, which was recorded by bystanders, and has since gone viral.
