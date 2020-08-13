[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

August 13
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
Dr. Pete Getz to Serve as Valencia High School’s Interim Principal
| Thursday, Aug 13, 2020

Dr. Pete GetzThe search has begun for a new principal of Valencia High School after Steve Ford announced his intention to resign to take on a new position outside the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Dr. Pete Getz, the current Hart District director of student services, will serve as Valencia’s interim principal. Getz spent ten years as a principal at Sequoia, Learning Post and Academy of the Canyons before being named to his current position in April.

“Dr. Getz is a well-respected instructional leader with an excellent reputation as a principal at multiple sites in our District,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “I’ve asked Dr. Getz to focus on communication, visibility and team dynamics at the school.”

Getz will continue in his primary role as director of student services, but will be based at Valencia HS until the position is permanently filled. The District will open the search both internally and externally to candidates, taking the appropriate time to find the right person for the school. This will include listening to the students, staff and parents of the Valencia community before starting the interview process, making a selection and recommending a candidate to the Governing Board.

“We will be looking for someone who can embrace the exceptional history and tradition of this school, while also establishing a vision that invites everyone to be a part of building a better future for the students, the staff and the families of our community,” Kuhlman said. “I’ve already scheduled multiple meetings/phone calls/Zoom sessions with various stakeholder groups who have reached out to me with a desire to share input. We want to take the time to get this right.”

Valencia High School opened its doors in 1994, becoming the fourth comprehensive high school in the Hart School District behind Hart, Canyon and Saugus. Today, the District has seven comprehensive high schools, a continuation high school (Bowman), a middle college high school (AOC), and an independent learning high school (Learning Post Academy).

“There are many reasons to be proud of Valencia High School,” Kuhlman said. “I would like the new principal to be one of them.”
