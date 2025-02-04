header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 4
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Dr. Rian Medlin to Join Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Human Resources Officer
| Tuesday, Feb 4, 2025

Rian-Medlin---1-27-2025Dr. Rian Medlin will join Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Medlin will replace longtime Henry Mayo Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Puleo, who is retiring.

For more than 10 years Medlin has worked in various human resources roles at College of the Canyons.

For the past four years she has served as Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Human Resources and Professional Development at COC.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Medlin join our executive team. Her broad experience overseeing College of the Canyons’ Human Resources department will serve her well in her new role at Henry Mayo,” said Henry Mayo President and CEO Kevin A. Klockenga.

Medlin holds a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern California, a master’s degree in Political Science from California State University, Northridge and a Bachelor’s degree in Art History from San Diego State University.

Puleo joined Henry Mayo as Vice President and Chief Human Resources officer in 2002. During his time at Henry Mayo he oversaw the expansion of the hospital’s workforce from 800 employees to just under 2,000. He has received numerous honors, including being named San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Non-Profit Human Resources Professional of the Year in 2018.

He has been an active member of the Santa Clarita Valley community for many years, most recently serving on the Bridge to Home Board of Directors. Puleo will continue with Henry Mayo to oversee the hospital’s nurse union negotiations, currently underway, before formally retiring.

“We are very grateful to Mark for his dedication to Henry Mayo and our community,” said Klockenga. “In addition to his exemplary service as head of Human Resources, he and his wife Jennifer have been generous philanthropic supporters of Henry Mayo. We wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center in Valencia. It offers critical life-saving services and primary and specialized care. The emergency department is open 24/7 and a panel of physicians, both specialists and sub-specialists, are available around the clock for your most critical needs.

In addition, Henry Mayo offers a popular maternity department, lactation support and childbirth education program, highly respected cancer program jointly operated with Keck Medicine of USC, advanced primary stroke center, an acute rehab unit that helps individuals regain their independence, cardiovascular services, outpatient primary care, urgent care and wound care services, highly attentive physical and occupational therapies and a number of inpatient and outpatient surgical services.

For more information visit www.henrymayo.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-04-2025 Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
02-04-2025 Dr. Rian Medlin to Join Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Human Resources Officer
01-31-2025 Feb. 4: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
01-30-2025 Providence Hospitals Save Lives, Sight with Organ, Eye Donations
01-30-2025 Feb. 15-16: Valentine’s Weekend at Gilchrist Farm
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
Valencia-based Pets Global Inc., a pet food manufacturer, is coordinating with animal welfare organizations to distribute over 35 tons of its pet food to the Southern California communities affected by January’s wildfires.
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 24000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road in Chatsworth on Monday, at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a brush fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a group of witnesses detaining a suspect. The suspect was in a prone position on the ground.
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
Dr. Rian Medlin to Join Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Human Resources Officer
Dr. Rian Medlin will join Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Medlin will replace longtime Henry Mayo Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Puleo, who is retiring.
Dr. Rian Medlin to Join Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Human Resources Officer
Feb. 8: Valencia High Hosts WGASC Classification, Debut Show
Valencia High School’s Pride of the Vikings Color Guard will host the Winter Guard Association of Southern California Classification and Debut Show, featuring 39 high school color guard teams from across Southern California.
Feb. 8: Valencia High Hosts WGASC Classification, Debut Show
May 4: ‘FestAbility’ Celebrates Special Needs Community at West Creek
The city of Santa Clarita will host "FestAbility," presented by UCLA Health, formerly known as the Free To Be Me Festival, for its fourth consecutive year on Sunday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m.
May 4: ‘FestAbility’ Celebrates Special Needs Community at West Creek
Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club
College of the Canyons men's golf placed first in the Western State Conference opener at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 3, while taking individual medalist honors and seeing three players finish in the top-10
Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club
Feb. 6: Eat at Salt Creek to Support Carousel Ranch
Salt Creek Grille in Valencia will host an all-day lunch, dinner, bar and take-out fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
Feb. 6: Eat at Salt Creek to Support Carousel Ranch
Cougars Fall 6-3 to Sequoias in Home Opener
College of the Canyons fell in its home opener during a tight 6-3 match vs. College of the Sequoias on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Cougar Courts.
Cougars Fall 6-3 to Sequoias in Home Opener
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
The Chicago-based national arts funding organization United States Artists announced its 2025 Fellows, which includes alums of California Institute of the Arts
CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
Feb. 6: Parks, Rec, Community Services Commission to Meet
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall
Feb. 6: Parks, Rec, Community Services Commission to Meet
March 6: The MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show
Presented by the MAIN and Produced by Vanguard Theatre Collective, the Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show will be on stage 8-10 p.m. Thursday, March 6 at the MAIN 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 6: The MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show
March 2: HOPE Theatre Arts Presents ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’
HOPE Theatre Arts in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will present "Astronaut Bootcamp", a free storytime event, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Valencia Public Library Community Room, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, Ca 91355.
March 2: HOPE Theatre Arts Presents ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
VIP and special event tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival that will take place at William S. Hart Park Saturday, April 12-Sunday, April 13.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
The Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase Pet Palooza Art show, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 9.
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens Season with Win
The Master's University men's volleyball team got its 2025 season off to a great start with a four-set win, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, over the Concordia University Irvine Eagles Friday night, Jan. 31 in Irvine.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens Season with Win
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
The Master's University won nine of 10 events during the first session of the inaugural Great Southwest Athletic Conference Swimming Championships on Friday, Jan. 31 at Soka Aquatics Center in Aliso Viejo.
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
On Friday, Jan. 31 the baseball game between The Master's University and No. 16 Missouri Baptist was paused after eight innings due to darkness. The Spartans have a 12-10 lead.
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
SCVNews.com