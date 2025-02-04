Dr. Rian Medlin to Join Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Human Resources Officer

Dr. Rian Medlin will join Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Medlin will replace longtime Henry Mayo Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Puleo, who is retiring.

For more than 10 years Medlin has worked in various human resources roles at College of the Canyons.

For the past four years she has served as Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Human Resources and Professional Development at COC.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Medlin join our executive team. Her broad experience overseeing College of the Canyons’ Human Resources department will serve her well in her new role at Henry Mayo,” said Henry Mayo President and CEO Kevin A. Klockenga.

Medlin holds a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern California, a master’s degree in Political Science from California State University, Northridge and a Bachelor’s degree in Art History from San Diego State University.

Puleo joined Henry Mayo as Vice President and Chief Human Resources officer in 2002. During his time at Henry Mayo he oversaw the expansion of the hospital’s workforce from 800 employees to just under 2,000. He has received numerous honors, including being named San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Non-Profit Human Resources Professional of the Year in 2018.

He has been an active member of the Santa Clarita Valley community for many years, most recently serving on the Bridge to Home Board of Directors. Puleo will continue with Henry Mayo to oversee the hospital’s nurse union negotiations, currently underway, before formally retiring.

“We are very grateful to Mark for his dedication to Henry Mayo and our community,” said Klockenga. “In addition to his exemplary service as head of Human Resources, he and his wife Jennifer have been generous philanthropic supporters of Henry Mayo. We wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

