Today in
S.C.V. History
November 25
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
'Draconian Behavior:' City Council to Support Suit to Block Outdoor Dining Ban
Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
outdoor dining ban
Pedro Daniel serves guests at Olive Terrace's outdoor dining area Monday afternoon,November 23, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Santa Clarita officials announced plans to file an amicus brief in support of an ongoing lawsuit to block Los Angeles County’s outdoor dining ban, which went into effect the day before Thanksgiving.

The move comes after City Council members, during their regular meeting Tuesday evening, expressed frustration with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ decision earlier that day to uphold the Public Health Department’s order to pause dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations surge.

The California Restaurant Association challenged Tuesday the outdoor dining ban and sought to have it barred until county public health officials could offer scientific evidence that supports in-person dining poses a significant risk to people. A California judge rejected the group’s request, but efforts are expected to continue.

“While we are disappointed that the court did not enter an order today pumping the brakes on L.A.’s outdoor dining closure, we are pleased that the court recognized our right to put the county to the test to prove that they have a scientific basis for the shutdown of outdoor dining and we plan to move forward in requiring the county to offer that proof,” Jot Condie, president and CEO of the association, said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

Santa Clarita Valley restaurants called the restrictions, which include the mandatory closure of all non-essential businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., a “gut punch” as many scrambled to adjust or cancel Thanksgiving dinner plans.

outdoor dining ban

Restaurants like Salt Creek Grille in Valencia must keep up with an ever-changing set of health related guidelines. November 23, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

“I would like the supervisors who voted for this order to ask them if they’re going to take all the spoiled food that restaurants aren’t able to serve and all of the people who are now going to be out of work again, whether they’re going to pay their rent,” said Councilwoman Marsha McLean.

Councilwoman Laurene Weste, who called the county’s outdoor dining ban “draconian behavior,” said the City Council should act immediately in lending support for the lawsuit.

“This is an emergency,” she said. “We did not know what the county was going to do, and it is going to devastate so many businesses in this valley and hurt so many families and so many people that I think that we should move ahead and do it now.”

Under an emergency motion, the council voted unanimously for the amicus brief in support of the lawsuit. Mayor Cameron Smyth did not attend the meeting but said Wednesday he supported his fellow council members and called the supervisors’ decision “unconscionable.”

“Our local businesses have gone to great lengths and to their own expense to set up their businesses so they could stay open and be in compliance,” Smyth said. “When you eliminate restaurants as an option I think it’ll drive more people to get together within their homes and it can actually have an inverse effect.”

Council members, along with county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the SCV, said there is no data that supports closing in-person dining. Barger cast one of two dissenting votes in the supervisors’ 3-2 decision Tuesday.

outdoor dining ban

Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that found that those who tested positive are two times more likely to have gone to eat at a restaurant than not, as he did not have exact local data.

Public Health data from Nov. 16-22 showed that 81% of more than 700 eateries complied with physical distancing measures, 91% complied with face-covering protocols and 96% followed disinfection protocols. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that the 20% that failed to follow distancing guidelines could increase transmission of the virus to hundreds of thousands of people.

“Almost 20% of restaurants were not in compliance with social distancing mandates,” she said. “In L.A. County, that’s more than 6,000 sites, which could easily translate to more than 300,000 people at increased risk of exposure if each of those sites had 50 people in them.”

The county’s latest outdoor dining ban and COVID-19 restrictions only urge Santa Clarita officials to pursue a local health department, according to Smyth.

“It reinforces the decision for us to begin the research,” he said, adding that last week he conversed with council colleagues in Lancaster and Palmdale to consider the idea of a north county health department.

“I think it’s worth having a discussion about expanding into what a regional model could look like as opposed to just an individual city (model),” Smyth said, “because we know that creating a new bureaucracy department is going to have significant costs associated with that and, if there’s a way to spread the costs, it’s worth it.”
Missing: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Seek Public’s Help
Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Missing: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Seek Public’s Help
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Critical Missing Person Unit detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vlad Kravets.
FULL STORY...
Barger Calls for $10M in CARES Act Funds for Businesses Hurt by COVID Restrictions
Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Barger Calls for $10M in CARES Act Funds for Businesses Hurt by COVID Restrictions
In response to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' 3-2 vote Tuesday allowing further COVID-19-related closures to take effect Wednesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is calling for $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to be repurposed to aid impacted local businesses.
FULL STORY...
Need Volunteers? Want to Be One? Check City’s Volunteer Hub
Santa Clarita’s new Volunteer Hub at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com is a one-stop-shop that connects area nonprofit organizations and volunteers.
Need Volunteers? Want to Be One? Check City’s Volunteer Hub
Missing: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Seek Public’s Help
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Critical Missing Person Unit detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vlad Kravets.
Missing: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Seek Public’s Help
Barger Calls for $10M in CARES Act Funds for Businesses Hurt by COVID Restrictions
In response to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' 3-2 vote Tuesday allowing further COVID-19-related closures to take effect Wednesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is calling for $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to be repurposed to aid impacted local businesses.
Barger Calls for $10M in CARES Act Funds for Businesses Hurt by COVID Restrictions
Election Update: Garcia Leads by 405 Votes in CA-25 Race
After declaring himself the winner of the 25th Congressional District or CA-25 race last week, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, continued his less-than-1% lead over opponent Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, after a Tuesday vote count update.
Election Update: Garcia Leads by 405 Votes in CA-25 Race
Death Row Inmates Collect $400K-Plus in COVID Jobless Benefits Scam
More than 130 California death row inmates received more than $400,000 in unemployment checks meant to help people during the pandemic — and they were not alone, according to prosecutors who announced the massive fraud scheme Tuesday.
Death Row Inmates Collect $400K-Plus in COVID Jobless Benefits Scam
Supes OK Castaic Housing Project, Sheriff’s Station Funds
During their regular meeting Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed Castaic housing development of nearly 140 homes next to Castaic High School.
Supes OK Castaic Housing Project, Sheriff’s Station Funds
Judge: ‘Offensive to Good Taste’ Rule for California License Plates Infringes Free Speech
A federal judge found California’s ban on “offensive” personalized license plates unconstitutional Tuesday, ruling it constitutes viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment.
Judge: ‘Offensive to Good Taste’ Rule for California License Plates Infringes Free Speech
Mother Nature to Serve Up Chilly Thanksgiving in SCV
A chilly Thanksgiving is in store for the Santa Clarita Valley as a cold-weather alert will be in effect Thursday and Friday due to National Weather Service forecasts of wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mother Nature to Serve Up Chilly Thanksgiving in SCV
Cinema, Gym Cut from Costco Project at Westfield Valencia Town Center
Westfield Valencia Town Center will still get a Costco with a gas station, but not the initially proposed luxury cinema and gym.
Cinema, Gym Cut from Costco Project at Westfield Valencia Town Center
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Deaths Countywide Since September; 36th Death at Henry Mayo
Following surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths - including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital - and 3,692 new cases of COVID-19.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Deaths Countywide Since September; 36th Death at Henry Mayo
New Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
With more than 60 years of combined experience, Alisha Fonder, Shawn Fonder and Amin Salari are very experienced in their field. Together, they founded Fonder-Salari, Inc. to share their knowledge, experience, innovative thought processes and quality outcomes with their clients.
New Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
Supes Vote 3-2 to Temporarily Halt Outdoor Dining
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to uphold the Department of Public Health’s decision to halt dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Supes Vote 3-2 to Temporarily Halt Outdoor Dining
ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding
In a pandemic information ecosystem where uplifting news can be scarce, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Monday $12 million in CARES Act funds have been awarded to 337 arts nonprofits - including a handful of organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley - suffering from COVID-19 business interruption and closures through its L.A. County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund.
ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding
City Releases Schedule for Community Development Block Grant Meetings
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that informational meetings have been scheduled for the 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Non-profit organizations that serve lower-income residents of the City are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn more.
City Releases Schedule for Community Development Block Grant Meetings
Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley produced its 2020 LUNAFEST film festival as a drive-in movie night on Sept. 26 at Castaic Lake.
Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format
City Expected to Declare Several Commission Vacancies
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to declare vacancies on several commissions and panels for those interested in applying to join the groups behind multiple construction projects, public art and other aspects that shape the City.
City Expected to Declare Several Commission Vacancies
11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Nov. 29.
11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley
City Completes Dark Fiber Installation at CalArts
The city of Santa Clarita has recently completed the installation of dark fiber at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) campus.
City Completes Dark Fiber Installation at CalArts
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
A detective seeking the man responsible for a 2017 stabbing murder near Pyramid Lake confirmed a suspect is in the custody of federal marshals Monday.
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
SCV Chamber of Commerce to Participate in Small Business Saturday
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced their participation as a Neighborhood Champion during the 11th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, 2020, to help encourage residents to support small businesses.
SCV Chamber of Commerce to Participate in Small Business Saturday
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
Advantage Media Services, Inc. has partnered with the Val Verde Sheriff's Youth Activity League for the tenth year in a row to help give families in need a Thanksgiving meal through YAL's 'Adopt a Family' program.
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
