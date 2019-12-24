Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations

Drifters Cocktail Lounge may not allow anyone under 21 to enter the bar, but that doesn’t mean that they’ve forgotten about the kids during the holidays.
On Monday, Santa’s sleigh took the form of a fire engine and utility truck from Los Angeles County Fire Station No. 107 as they pulled into the parking lot in front of Drifters to collect dozens of toys donated by Drifters and VFW Post No. 6885.
This is the 12th year Drifters has donated toys during the holidays, a tradition that began with former owner Dennis Marazzito Sr. and was continued by his brother Joe and son Dennis Jr. after he died.
“My brother had been donating toys for almost 20 years, though he officially did it through the bar for about 10,” Joe said. “It was really important to us to keep this tradition alive because it all goes to less fortunate kids or maybe to some families with single parents that can’t afford to buy presents. Sometimes you don’t really know where the donations are going and if the people just keep the toys for their own kids, but with the fire station we know they’re going to kids in need.”
This is the 27th year that the Los Angeles County Fire Department has participated in the “Spark of Love” program, which collects new, unwrapped toys until Dec. 24 and distributes them to children across Southern California.
Firefighters Riley Simons, J.P. Gaspard-Michel, Craig Srednick and John Rossi from Fire Station 107 collected toys from Drifters Cocktail Lounge for the “Spark of Love” program on Monday. | Photo: Matt Fernandez / The Signal.
“This is my fourth year with Fire Station 107, and every year, Drifters has donated to us,” said Capt. John Rossi. “We’re grateful to be able to be able to put a smile on these kids’ faces and the families are always really grateful. The kids especially like the bikes that Drifters donates because a lot of families are unable to afford bicycles.”
Rossi said the station receives more donations each year as the program continues to grow. He said some of the core values that firefighters hold are caring and community, and that he is proud to see Santa Claritans banding together to help each other during the holiday season.
“We get more donations each year as more people get on board with helping the less fortunate, especially in the light of the homelessness that’s going on,” Rossi said. “I think it’s because people are grateful for what they have and want to share that with the community.”
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began mailing 762,582 information notices earlier this month to registered No Party Preference voters (or NPP voters) about requesting party crossover ballots for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election.
The city of Santa Clarita has partnered with its local waste haulers, Waste Management and Burrtec Waste Industries, to offer free curbside Christmas tree recycling from December 26 through January 11.
Los Angeles County Health Department officials issued a beach alert on Monday effective through 7:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, as water runoff from the recent and expected rainstorms carry potentially hazardous debris into the ocean.
With 2020 just around the corner, the Department of Motor Vehicles is spotlighting new California laws taking effect January 1 and reminding residents of October's federal enforcement date for REAL ID.
The California Highway Patrol is highlighting new laws approved in 2019 by the California Legislature that will affect roadway safety in several ways, including increased distracted driving penalties, peace officer use of deadly force, bicycle turning movements at intersections, wildlife salvage permits, and motor carrier permit rules.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced the seizure of 44 website domains offering to sell illicit vaping cartridges containing THC and other adulterated substances.
According to many of the 100 who attended a memorial Thursday for Heidi Levy at Bowman High School, what the world lost the day she died were the hugs she would no longer give to show love and compassion.
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., represented both the owner and tenant in the lease of a high image, multi-tenant Class-A office suite in Valencia
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced details for its upcoming “Oscars Spotlight: Documentaries” theatrical screenings of Oscar-shortlisted Documentary Feature films leading up to the 92nd Oscars.
A new report on mortality trends by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates county death rates appear to be on the rise in some groups in recent years, while deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and drug overdose have dramatically increased.
Santa Clarita accountant Patricia Cascione was sentenced Friday to one year in jail and five years of formal probation for embezzling more than $93,000 from the Girl Scouts and a local cancer center over a four-year period, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported another new case of serious vaping-related pulmonary injury, bringing the total to 35 cases and one death associated with e-cigarettes in the county.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.