DrinkPAK Adding New Production Line in SCV, Adding 80 Jobs

DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in the Santa Clarita Valley, is expanding its business by adding a third production line capable of producing 2,200 cans per minute at its campus on Needham Ranch Parkway. To support the expansion, DrinkPAK will need to hire up to 80 residents by April 2023 for roles in packaging, warehouse, batching and maintenance.

DrinkPAK currently employs approximately 350 people across six buildings in the SCV, with a total footprint of more than one million square feet. Most of the manufacturing employees work a 2-2-3 schedule of 12-hour shifts, which provides built-in overtime and a schedule that requires being on-site only seven days out of every two-week period versus 10 days per two-week period in a normal five-day work week.

Employees are offered a 100% paid medical, dental and vision insurance plan among other rich benefits. Interested candidates should apply on Indeed.com.

“As a rapidly growing company in the Santa Clarita Valley, we’re thrilled to offer even more employment opportunities to the community as we continue to manufacture beverages for the biggest energy drink, water, soda and alcohol brands in the world,” said Nate Patena, CEO. “The increasing demand for our business is thrilling and serves as a testament to our technology and our extremely talented team.”

For more information visit DrinkPAK.

