Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce that the final panelist at the 2022 Economic Outlook will be DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena.

Through collaboration by the SCVEDC, Trammel Crow and Clarion Partners, and all city and county agencies, DrinkPAK chose the Santa Clarita Valley and rapidly expanded to a 572,410 SF state-of-the-art contract manufacturing campus. Nearing completion of their 3 production lines, they anticipate hiring up to 425 employees in the next five years, with a total five-year economic output of more than $1.3 billion.

Advanced manufacturing is one of the key target clusters in the Santa Clarita Valley. This sector employs a large percentage of our workforce with high-paying jobs, and in many cases is at the forefront of innovative technology in its respective industry. One of the biggest success stories recently has been the arrival and growth of DrinkPAK LLC, a premier West Coast contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Learn about the story of DrinkPAK and their choice to locate here in the DrinkPAK Case Study.

As always the Economic Outlook will include an in-depth look into national and local economies, as well as discuss global trends. This is the only event that provides a detailed economic forecast at the local level.

For more information or to register, visit: www.scvedc.org/outlook

