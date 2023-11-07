DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas

DrinkPAK, a leading contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, currently headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, is expanding and investing more than $450 million in the construction of two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. These strategically located facilities on Eagle Parkway and at Carter Park East will occupy a combined space of approximately 2.8 million sq. ft., significantly enhancing DrinkPAK’s capacity and capabilities to support global and high-growth beverage brands.

The 1.5 million sq. ft. low-acid facility on Eagle Parkway, DP2, is expected to open in November 2024 and will manufacture energy drinks, teas, sodas, waters, hard seltzers, beer, wine and spirits in most can sizes and packing formats. The filling and packaging equipment from Krones AG will produce up to 2,600 cans per minute and feature dual filler production lines. The facility will also include an automated variety packaging line for multi-flavor cartons and trays.

The 1.4 million sq. ft. high-acid facility at Carter Park East, DP3, is expected to open in January 2025. This facility will be one of the largest, most technologically advanced low-acid canned beverage plant in the world, catering to products such as coffees, protein drinks, milk and alt-milk products, including oat milk, almond milk and soy. DP3 will utilize innovative technologies, including retort processing, to ensure safety and quality.

“We are thrilled to expand our advanced manufacturing organization with two new state-of-the-art facilities that will enable us to manufacture more high-quality drinks for the best brands in the world”, said Nate Patena, CEO of DrinkPAK. “This expansion positions DrinkPAK at the forefront of innovation in the beverage industry, offering unique opportunities for the creation of canned low-acid products.”

DrinkPAK was represented by Patrick DuRoss of Newmark in the transaction. The project is set to generate 1,000 full-time job opportunities in the DFW region by 2026, marking a significant contribution to the local economy. DrinkPAK is committed to hiring talent for various roles, including production, batching, quality control, maintenance, engineering, warehousing and more. DrinkPAK is dedicated to offering competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits and formalized training to its employees. Learn more about job opportunities at www.drinkpak.com/texascareers.

DrinkPAK operates one of the most technologically advanced canned beverage facilities in North America, boasting a 24/7 production capacity of 2.1 billion annual cans. With a dedicated workforce of approximately 550 employees, the company has earned a reputation for manufacturing high-quality beverages.

DrinkPAK’s addition of DP2 and DP3 in the DFW area represents a transformative opportunity for economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement in the beverage manufacturing industry, offering immense potential for beverage brands looking to partner with a forward-thinking and innovative contract manufacturer.

