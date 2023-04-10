DrinkPAK Hosts Plant Tour for Boys & Girls Club STEM Program

DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in Santa Clarita, hosted the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club STEM Program for a plant tour and mock experience to further support STEM educational opportunities.
The Boys & Girls STEM program is an incredibly important initiative that provides young people with access to educational opportunities in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The program helps to equip young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s increasingly technological and complex world. Through hands-on activities and mentorship, the Boys & Girls Club STEM program helps young people develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills, as well as a love of learning that can last a lifetime.
The visiting future leaders in STEM witnessed the blazing speed of DrinkPAK’s Lines 1 and 2 and experienced the canning process from depalletizing the empty cans all the way through to wrapping a pallet of finished goods. Stepping into the shoes of Quality Technicians, students performed a mock quality test and ended their tour with an up-close look at the robogrip, palletizer and shrink wrapper.
“With DrinkPAK boasting some of the most advanced technology in the world, it’s crucial that we contribute to the growth and development of young engineers, scientists, and innovators so advances continue being made,” said Nate Patena, chief executive officer of DrinkPAK. “These students could be future DrinkPAK employees with the next industry-changing idea. We hope by providing hands-on learning with real-world applications, we inspire careers in STEM.”
Following the tour, the Boys and Girls of Santa Clarita Valley was awarded $10,000 to support and expand STEM programming to all five of its Club locations, impacting 500 local children and teens. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the projected job growth in STEM fields is far ahead of the projected workforce.
“As DrinkPAK continues to grow, we will continue to support opportunities for advancements in STEM to the next generation of innovators in the Santa Clarita Valley community,” Patena said.
DrinkPAK is North America’s premiere next-generation contract manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic canned beverage brands. With more than one million square feet of production and warehousing space and some of the fastest lines in the world, DrinkPAK California provides procurement support, complex batching and processing, filling, packaging, and on-site storage and distribution. DrinkPAK’s customers include some of the largest, most sophisticated brands as well as high-growth, emerging brands. DrinkPAK is committed to customer service through technology, flexibility, and talent. Learn more at Drink-Pak.com.
“I want to extend our heartful appreciation to DrinkPAK for their generous support of our STEM programs,” said Matt Nelson, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “Their contribution allows us to offer innovative educational opportunities to our members, inspiring the next generation of innovators and problem solvers. We are also grateful for the opportunity to take Club members on a tour of their facility, giving them an up-close look at the cutting-edge technology and processes behind their products. DrinkPAK’s commitment to investing in the future of our community is truly inspiring, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to make a positive impact on the lives of our youth.”
Founded in 1968, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley helps local youth reach their full potential by providing a second home, supporting academic success, and building leaders. Clubhouses are located in Canyon Country, Newhall, and Castaic. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available). To learn how to get involved in the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley visit www.scvbgc.org.
Miriam and Isabella conduct Quality Control test.
Shelbie R, 12, center with cup while on tour at DrinkPAK.
