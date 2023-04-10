header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 10
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
DrinkPAK Hosts Plant Tour for Boys & Girls Club STEM Program
| Monday, Apr 10, 2023
Virginia
Virginia N.,7, front row green shirt, along with the rest of the Boys & Girls Club STEM program, at the check presentation with DrinkPAK officials.


DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in Santa Clarita, hosted the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club STEM Program for a plant tour and mock experience to further support STEM educational opportunities.

The Boys & Girls STEM program is an incredibly important initiative that provides young people with access to educational opportunities in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The program helps to equip young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s increasingly technological and complex world. Through hands-on activities and mentorship, the Boys & Girls Club STEM program helps young people develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills, as well as a love of learning that can last a lifetime.

The visiting future leaders in STEM witnessed the blazing speed of DrinkPAK’s Lines 1 and 2 and experienced the canning process from depalletizing the empty cans all the way through to wrapping a pallet of finished goods. Stepping into the shoes of Quality Technicians, students performed a mock quality test and ended their tour with an up-close look at the robogrip, palletizer and shrink wrapper.

“With DrinkPAK boasting some of the most advanced technology in the world, it’s crucial that we contribute to the growth and development of young engineers, scientists, and innovators so advances continue being made,” said Nate Patena, chief executive officer of DrinkPAK. “These students could be future DrinkPAK employees with the next industry-changing idea. We hope by providing hands-on learning with real-world applications, we inspire careers in STEM.”

Following the tour, the Boys and Girls of Santa Clarita Valley was awarded $10,000 to support and expand STEM programming to all five of its Club locations, impacting 500 local children and teens. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the projected job growth in STEM fields is far ahead of the projected workforce.

“As DrinkPAK continues to grow, we will continue to support opportunities for advancements in STEM to the next generation of innovators in the Santa Clarita Valley community,” Patena said.

DrinkPAK is North America’s premiere next-generation contract manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic canned beverage brands. With more than one million square feet of production and warehousing space and some of the fastest lines in the world, DrinkPAK California provides procurement support, complex batching and processing, filling, packaging, and on-site storage and distribution. DrinkPAK’s customers include some of the largest, most sophisticated brands as well as high-growth, emerging brands. DrinkPAK is committed to customer service through technology, flexibility, and talent. Learn more at Drink-Pak.com.

“I want to extend our heartful appreciation to DrinkPAK for their generous support of our STEM programs,” said Matt Nelson, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “Their contribution allows us to offer innovative educational opportunities to our members, inspiring the next generation of innovators and problem solvers. We are also grateful for the opportunity to take Club members on a tour of their facility, giving them an up-close look at the cutting-edge technology and processes behind their products. DrinkPAK’s commitment to investing in the future of our community is truly inspiring, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to make a positive impact on the lives of our youth.”

Founded in 1968, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley helps local youth reach their full potential by providing a second home, supporting academic success, and building leaders. Clubhouses are located in Canyon Country, Newhall, and Castaic. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available). To learn how to get involved in the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley visit www.scvbgc.org.

Boys and Girls Club Tour DrinkPAK

DrinkPAK

Quality Control

Miriam and Isabella conduct Quality Control test.

Shelbie

Shelbie R, 12, center with cup while on tour at DrinkPAK.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-10-2023 April 13: Tri Source International Grand Opening
04-10-2023 DrinkPAK Hosts Plant Tour for Boys & Girls Club STEM Program
04-07-2023 April 26: VIA After Five at Jersey Mike’s Subs
04-07-2023 SCV Native Opens Billionaire Barbers Club in Valencia
04-06-2023 SCVEDC Releases Labor Force, Employment Numbers
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 13: Tri Source International Grand Opening
Tri Source International is excited to announce the grand opening of its world headquarters and U.S. contact center in Valencia to be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 13, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
April 13: Tri Source International Grand Opening
April 15: Casino Night Fundraiser Benefiting Hart High Baseball
The Hart Dugout Club, the baseball booster club, will be hosting a “Casino Night” fundraiser Saturday, April 15, from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Boys & Girls Club, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA, 91321.
April 15: Casino Night Fundraiser Benefiting Hart High Baseball
DrinkPAK Hosts Plant Tour for Boys & Girls Club STEM Program
\DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in Santa Clarita, hosted the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club STEM Program for a plant tour and mock experience to further support STEM educational opportunities.
DrinkPAK Hosts Plant Tour for Boys & Girls Club STEM Program
April 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m., in the Orchard Room at City Hall.
April 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Five Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 10 – Sunday, April 16.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Five Productions
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Holding Fundraiser
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard program is still in need of donations to help reach its goal.
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Holding Fundraiser
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Announces New Schedule
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is pleased to announce a new office schedule for Veteran Service Officers to support our Santa Clarita Valley veteran community.
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Announces New Schedule
April 12: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting in open session on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
April 12: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
April 11: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
April 11: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Storm Damage Results in Ongoing Castaic Road Closures
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced ongoing road closures in Castaic due to storm damage.
Storm Damage Results in Ongoing Castaic Road Closures
June 3: Women’s Introduction to Fly Fishing Class
The Santa Clarita Casting Club, Santa Clarita’s only fly fishing club, is sponsoring a first-ever “Introduction to Fly Fishing” class for women of all ages on Saturday, June 3, at Chesebrough Park, 23505 Sunset Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
June 3: Women’s Introduction to Fly Fishing Class
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers to help young adults with a self-paced life skills program.
Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Castaic Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Milton Eduardo Kingsli Nunez, Jr. He is an 18 year-old male Hispanic who was last seen on April 3 at noon on the 9600 block of Hunstock Street in Castaic.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Castaic Man
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
April 26: VIA After Five at Jersey Mike’s Subs
If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Wednesday, April 26 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike's Subs, 24453 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
April 26: VIA After Five at Jersey Mike’s Subs
April 16: COC Foundation Inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tourney
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tournament on Sunday, April 16 beginning at 9 a.m.
April 16: COC Foundation Inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tourney
Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!
Spring has officially returned to Santa Clarita, and with the warmer weather and colorful hillsides in bloom come a wave of free, family-fun events this month. A community favorite, which my kids loved when they were younger, is the Eggstravaganza Event at Central Park.
Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!
April 8: Eggstravaganza, Splash n’ Dash Family Fun
The city of Santa Clarita will host two fun, family-friendly events on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Eggstravaganza and Splash n' Dash.
April 8: Eggstravaganza, Splash n’ Dash Family Fun
SCV Native Opens Billionaire Barbers Club in Valencia
The newest Santa Clarita Valley barbershop, Billionaire Barbers Club, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m.
SCV Native Opens Billionaire Barbers Club in Valencia
Public Health Launches Gun Violence Prevention Platform
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a 40-point Gun Violence Prevention Platform to address gun violence impacting communities in Los Angeles County and across the United States.
Public Health Launches Gun Violence Prevention Platform
April 17: Artist Watercolor Demo at The MAIN
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature watercolorist Fatemeh A. Kian at The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St. Newhall, CA 91321 on Monday, April 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
April 17: Artist Watercolor Demo at The MAIN
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: