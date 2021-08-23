Drive-Thru Chipotle to Replace Boston Market

A new kind of drive-thru Chipotle — called Chipotlanes — is coming to the Santa Clarita Valley to fill the vacant Boston Market location, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed Sunday.

Since Santa Clarita’s only Boston Market closed its doors in 2019, there has been much talk about what will replace it.

The storefront, located at 26543 Bouquet Canyon Road, has remained empty since, and though many had believed a Chick-fil-A would replace it, Jason Crawford, city of Santa Clarita planning, marketing and economic development manager, confirmed Sunday the new drive-thru Chipotle Mexican Grill concept would fill the vacant location, with construction currently ongoing at the restaurant remodel.

Chipotle is a fast casual Mexican restaurant, serving build-your-own burritos, tacos, salads and bowls.

However, Chipotlane will be a little different than your typical drive-thru, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol explained when unveiling the concept during a fourth-quarter earnings call in February 2019.

You can’t actually order food in a Chipotlane, rather it’ll be a “mobile order pick-up lane” where customers will be able to place their order through the Chipotle mobile app or via the website, then pick it up in the Chipotlane — all without ever having to leave their car — according to Niccol.

It is unclear when the new restaurant will open its doors as of the publication of this story.

