Drive-Thru Food Distribution in Castaic Aids 1,471 Households

A free drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on Tuesday morning aided 1,471 households, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, which hosted the event.

Tuesday’s food distribution followed a similar event in August. There were no eligibility requirements other than wearing a face covering.

“The Santa Clarita Valley has a strong reputation for their generosity and compassion,” Barger said in a statement.

“I am glad residents joined us for our grocery giveaway in Castaic to ensure their families, friends, and neighbors have the food they need,” she said. “I’m grateful to our community partners for spreading the word and volunteering to uplift those who need a helping hand.”

For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211.