Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Coming to Santa Clarita

Uploaded: , Sunday, Apr 5, 2020

By Press Release

L.A. County is quickly ramping up and adding more COVID-19 drive-up mobile testing sites to serve all residents of our communities. New sites are planned to open this week in Santa Clarita as well as East Los Angeles and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital. In addition, the County is in discussions with AltaMed to bring several urgent care facilities into the County’s testing network in underserved areas.

The County and City of LA currently offer multiple drive-up mobile testing sites. For a full list of locations and answers to questions about testing, go to covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

The first step to getting a test is visiting lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs to determine if you are eligible and to register for an appointment. People who can’t use a computer or access the internet can dial 2-1-1 for help making an appointment.

Health equity is central to Los Angeles County’s mission as we work to bring this important service to areas of the County where there are testing service gaps. We are working to build a network of testing sites that are free and open to any member of the public who qualifies for testing; no one will be turned away regardless of immigration status or lack of insurance coverage.

To ensure our testing sites help those who need it the most, people with insurance should first contact their medical providers to request COVID-19 testing through their own networks which are also providing testing in a variety of locations throughout the County.

Follow @CountyofLA for more information and visit covid19.lacounty.gov for the most up-to-date information about the COVID-19 response in LA County.

 

