Drive-Up School Lunch Service to Begin Wednesday

The SCV Education Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency are setting up a drive-up lunch service for families impacted by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
From Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20, from noon to 2 p.m., drive-up lunch service will be provided at the agency, located at 25210 Anza Drive, Santa Clarita 91355.
One bagged/boxed lunch per child (18 years and younger) will be provided.
Beginning Monday, March 23, drive-up school lunch service will be provided from noon to 1 p.m. at the following locations during school days (Monday to Friday):
* Santa Clarita Elementary
* Canyon Springs School
* Newhall Elementary
* Peachland Elementary
* Live Oak Elementary
* Northlake Hills
* Wiley Canyon School
* Cedar Creek School
* Rio Vista School
* McGrath School
