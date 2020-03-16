drive-up - SCV Education Foundation square logo

Drive-Up School Lunch Service to Begin Wednesday

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 16, 2020

By Press Release

The SCV Education Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency are setting up a drive-up lunch service for families impacted by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

From Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20, from noon to 2 p.m., drive-up lunch service will be provided at the agency, located at 25210 Anza Drive, Santa Clarita 91355.

One bagged/boxed lunch per child (18 years and younger) will be provided.

Beginning Monday, March 23, drive-up school lunch service will be provided from noon to 1 p.m. at the following locations during school days (Monday to Friday):

* Santa Clarita Elementary

* Canyon Springs School

* Newhall Elementary

* Peachland Elementary

* Live Oak Elementary

* Northlake Hills

* Wiley Canyon School

* Cedar Creek School

* Rio Vista School

* McGrath School

