Dustin Lynch Headlining Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Boots in the Park

Activated Events is excited to announce the fresh, new lineup of Boots in the Park with headliner, Dustin Lynch and special guests Chris Lane, Tyler Hubbard, Ingrid Andress, Chase Matthew and Joe Peters, which will take place Saturday, March 4, at Central Park.
Headliner Lynch has archived eight No. 1’s, four Top 5 albums, nine gold and platinum-certified singles, and tallying over 3.3 billion global on-demand streams. Lynch’s fifth studio album, Blue in the Sky, features platinum, six-week No. 1 “Thinking ‘Bout You,” featuring MacKenzie Porter, nearly Top 15 neon-buzzed single “Party Mode” and “Fish in the Sea.”
Chris Lane continues to rise with 1.2 billion on-demand streams and three No. 1 hits – platinum “Fix”, 2 time platinum “I Don’t Know About You” and platinum-certified “Big, Big Plans.”
Newly added, Tyler Hubbard’s, face and name are familiar – and his voice is a staple on country music radio. With 19 No. 1 singles, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a performer and songwriter as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line and now Hubbard is ready to release his first solo album. Hubbard’s debut solo single, “5 Foot 9,” quickly moved inside the Top 50 on the streaming chart in its first four weeks of release and is solidly inside the Top 5 at radio.
This Boots in the Park festival is the first in the Santa Clarita Valley area. Attendees can expect craft food and beverages, line dancing, top-level production, unique art installations and fun for all ages.
About Activated Events:
Activated Events is a premier, independent event promoter that produces a wide range of signature events including Boots In The Park, Coastal Country Jam, Wet Electric, and many other large-scale events. Activated Events specializes in finding unique venues and combining them with great artists for once-in-a-lifetime music experiences.
Activated Events is excited to announce the fresh, new lineup of Boots in the Park with headliner, Dustin Lynch and special guests Chris Lane, Tyler Hubbard, Ingrid Andress, Chase Matthew and Joe Peters, which will take place Saturday, March 4, at Central Park.
Mission Opera and Valley Opera & Performing Arts are presenting "Roméo et Juliette" by Charles Gounod based on the famous immortal love story by William Shakespeare on Nov. 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Join Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch in Whoville as the second annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint. This year, “The Grinch’s Holiday” will be an adaptation of the timeless classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 10, and with two separate times to attend at noon and 5 p.m.
Like other regions in California, the Santa Clarita Valley navigates an array of complex water challenges such as keeping water clean from pollution, dependence on imported water to meet supply demands and how to deal with frequent and severe droughts.
Activated Events is excited to announce the fresh, new lineup of Boots in the Park with headliner, Dustin Lynch and special guests Chris Lane, Tyler Hubbard, Ingrid Andress, Chase Matthew and Joe Peters, which will take place Saturday, March 4, at Central Park.
Mission Opera and Valley Opera & Performing Arts are presenting "Roméo et Juliette" by Charles Gounod based on the famous immortal love story by William Shakespeare on Nov. 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.
Speed and aggressive driving continue to be a major concern on California roadways, and the California Highway Patrol is receiving additional resources to combat these dangerous driving behaviors statewide.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita invites you to our festive annual Holiday Boutique benefiting the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 122 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 16 new deaths and 2,978 new cases countywide.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.