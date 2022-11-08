Dustin Lynch Headlining Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Boots in the Park

Activated Events is excited to announce the fresh, new lineup of Boots in the Park with headliner, Dustin Lynch and special guests Chris Lane, Tyler Hubbard, Ingrid Andress, Chase Matthew and Joe Peters, which will take place Saturday, March 4, at Central Park.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. at www.bootsinthepark.com.

Headliner Lynch has archived eight No. 1’s, four Top 5 albums, nine gold and platinum-certified singles, and tallying over 3.3 billion global on-demand streams. Lynch’s fifth studio album, Blue in the Sky, features platinum, six-week No. 1 “Thinking ‘Bout You,” featuring MacKenzie Porter, nearly Top 15 neon-buzzed single “Party Mode” and “Fish in the Sea.”

Chris Lane continues to rise with 1.2 billion on-demand streams and three No. 1 hits – platinum “Fix”, 2 time platinum “I Don’t Know About You” and platinum-certified “Big, Big Plans.”

Newly added, Tyler Hubbard’s, face and name are familiar – and his voice is a staple on country music radio. With 19 No. 1 singles, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a performer and songwriter as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line and now Hubbard is ready to release his first solo album. Hubbard’s debut solo single, “5 Foot 9,” quickly moved inside the Top 50 on the streaming chart in its first four weeks of release and is solidly inside the Top 5 at radio.

This Boots in the Park festival is the first in the Santa Clarita Valley area. Attendees can expect craft food and beverages, line dancing, top-level production, unique art installations and fun for all ages.

About Activated Events:

Activated Events is a premier, independent event promoter that produces a wide range of signature events including Boots In The Park, Coastal Country Jam, Wet Electric, and many other large-scale events. Activated Events specializes in finding unique venues and combining them with great artists for once-in-a-lifetime music experiences.

