Today in
S.C.V. History
April 3
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
DWR April Snow Survey Shows California at 110% of Average
Thursday, Apr 3, 2025
snowpack 2025

The Department of Water Resources conducted the all-important April snow survey on Wednesday, Aprl 2, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station.

The manual survey recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113 percent of average for this location. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of Department of Water Resources’s water supply forecast. The April measurement is critical for water managers as it’s considered the peak snowpack for the season and marks the transition to spring snowmelt into the state’s rivers and reservoirs.

The Department of Water Resources’s electronic readings from 130 stations placed throughout the state indicate that the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 28.6 inches, or 110 percent of the April 1 average, a significant improvement from just 28 percent of average on Jan. 1.

The focus now shifts to forecasting spring snowmelt runoff and capturing as much of that water as possible for future use.

“It’s great news that the snowpack was able to catch up in March from a dry start this year. This water year shows once again how our climate is shifting, and how we can swing from dry to wet conditions within a season,” said Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth. “These swings make it crucial to maintain conservation while managing the runoff. Variable climate conditions could result in less water runoff into our reservoirs. 100 percent snowpack does not mean 100 percent runoff. Capturing and storing what we can in wetter years for drier times remains a key priority.”

California’s reservoirs remain in good shape thanks to state efforts to capture and store as much water as possible from record storms in 2023 and again this season. The State Water Project has increased storage by 700,000 acre-feet at Lake Oroville and by 154,000 acre-feet at San Luis Reservoir since January 1. Statewide, reservoir levels currently stand at 116 percent of average.

However, there are challenges ahead as the spring runoff begins. The dry start to the year, soot and ash from burn scars that accelerates snowmelt, and other factors may result in below average spring runoff which can impact water availability.

Recently, the State Water Project increased its forecasted allocation of water supplies for the year to 30 percent, up from an initial 10 percent, due to the storms in February and March. However, uncertainty about the spring runoff and ongoing pumping restrictions to protect threatened and endangered species in the Delta has impacted that allocation forecast.

“California has had two years of relatively positive water conditions, but that is no reason to let our guard down now,” said Dr. Michael Anderson, State Climatologist with DWR. “With three record-setting multi-year droughts in the last 15 years and warmer temperatures, a well above average snowpack is needed to reach average runoff. The wild swings from dry to wet that make up today’s water years make it important to maintain conservation while managing the runoff we do receive. Our water years moving forward will see more extreme dry times interrupted by very wet periods like we saw this winter.”

That need to adapt to a changing climate is why Governor Gavin Newsom joined today’s snow survey at Phillips Station to announce the release of the California Water Plan Update 2023. The Water Plan Update sets forth a vision for all Californians to benefit from water resources that are sustainable, resilient to climate change and achieves equity for all communities and benefits the environment. Check out the Water Plan Update to learn more about how the plan focuses on key issues including addressing climate urgency, strengthening watershed resilience, and achieving equity in water management.

As part of the state’s climate adaptation efforts, over the past two years, California has worked with local groundwater agencies and state and federal partners to capture as much water as possible to prepare for the next drought. In 2023, more than 1.2 million acre-feet of groundwater recharge was permitted by state agencies, with nearly 400,000 acre-feet of flood water recharged using the Executive Orders issued by Governor Newsom.

On average, the Sierra snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s water needs. Its natural ability to store water is why the Sierra snowpack is often referred to as California’s “frozen reservoir.” Data from these snow surveys and forecasts produced by DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit are important factors in determining how DWR provides water to 27 million Californians and manages the state’s water resources.

The Department of Water Resources conducts five snow surveys at Phillips Station each winter near the first of each month, January through April and, if necessary, May.

For California’s current hydrological conditions, visit https://cww.water.ca.gov.
Golden Valley Student Wins CSF Seymour Award
Thursday, Apr 3, 2025
Schiavo Joins Forces with Rivas to Expedite Housing Development
Thursday, Apr 3, 2025
DWR April Snow Survey Shows California at 110% of Average
Thursday, Apr 3, 2025
April 7: Native Voices to Perform at CSUN
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Theatre will host Native Voices, the only professional theatre company in the United States devoted to bringing Indigenous playwrights, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 7, to perform “To Indigeneity and Beyond!”
Golden Valley Student Wins CSF Seymour Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Anthony Eslao, a senior at Golden Valley High School, has been awarded the distinguished California Scholarship Federation Seymour Award. Additionally, Matthew Thomas De Guzman, also from Golden Valley, has been recognized as a Seymour Award finalist.
Schiavo Joins Forces with Rivas to Expedite Housing Development
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s bill, D-Chatsworth, the Expediting State Housing Permits Act (AB 301) was passed as part of a major package of housing legislation aimed at tackling the state’s housing crisis.
DWR April Snow Survey Shows California at 110% of Average
The Department of Water Resources conducted the all-important April snow survey on Wednesday, Aprl 2, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station.
April 26: ‘The Beat Goes On’ Master Chorale Cabaret & Cabernet Benefit
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites you to an elegant evening of wine, dinner and song atthe annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit “The Beat Goes On,” on Saturday, April 26, 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
April 8: ‘Alice’s Looking Glass’ Craft Session at Valencia Library
Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 8 for a "Alice's Looking Glass" crafting session.
April 24: Monarch Beauty Academy Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Monarch Beauty Academy, Thursday, April 24 at 4 p.m.
Lowery Named First Team All-American
For the third year in a row, The Master's University's basketball player Kaleb Lowery has been named an NAIA All-American, this time on the First Team.
Lief Labs Launches 2025 Brand Boost Guide
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the launch of its 2025 Brand Boost Guide which offers tips, guidance and resources to support dietary supplement brands in identifying potential sales growth and risk management strategies.
Mustangs Complete Sweep on Arizona Trip
The Master's University men's volleyball team completed the sweep of its old rival with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 controlling of the Arizona Christian Firestorm Saturday afternoon, March 29 in Glendale, Arizona.
Jason Gibbs | Celebrate Arbor Day in Santa Clarita
Arbor Day is more than just a celebration, it’s a commitment to our future. Every year, communities across the world come together to plant trees, promote environmental stewardship and enhance the landscapes that make our cities and towns more beautiful and livable.
April 30: Deadline for Comments on Floodplain Management
April 30 will be the final day for submitting comments regarding the updating of Los Angeles County Floodplain Management.
April 8: Supes to Consider Altadena One-Stop Recovery Permitting Center
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, April 8 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear recommendations on establishing a unified permitting authority for the Altadena One-Stop Recovery Permitting Center relating to properties impacted by the Eaton Fire.
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
April 7-14: CHP MEP for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a nationwide initiative that highlights the dangers of distracted driving and promotes safer driving habits.
Ken Striplin | A Library Without Walls for a City Without Limits
One of the things that makes the city of Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play, is the wide range of amenities we offer our community.
County Health Services Releases 2024 Annual Report
Los Angeles Health Services has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of exemplary achievements in patient care, innovation, and community health.
CSUN Family Kitchen Project Gives Food Coupons to Families During Summer
The ability to put nutritious food on the table is one of the most important and pressing matters that low-income families face daily. 
The Cube Ice, Entertainment Center Seeks Restaurant Partner
American Sports Entertainment Company and the LA Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals to license restaurant and bar space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
April 27: COC Foundation to Host Third Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its third annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 27, in the college’s West P.E. (WPEK) gymnasium, located on the Valencia campus.
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Arts Intership Program for County College Students
The LA County Arts Internship Program will invest over $1.6 million to fund 228 university and community college internships, providing students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts and creative sector at over 170 nonprofit organizations starting this summer. Applications for interested students are open now.
SCV Water Wins Three Awards For Communications Initiatives in 2024
SCV Water received three prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
When Abraham Martinez-Peña enrolled at California State University, Northridge as a film major, he knew the path he set out for himself — to be a professional comedy writer for film and television — would not be an easy one. Hollywood’s hiring reputation was more “who you know,” than “what you can do.”
SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes
After a nine-month process pursuant to requirements set forth in California’s Proposition 218, the SCV Water Board of Directors concluded its rate study and voted to implement proposed rate changes following a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
