2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Early-Morning Valencia House Fire Quickly Doused
| Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
Housefire
Firefighters battle a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

 

Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The call came out shortly after 6:30 a.m. on the 25500 block of Via Brava in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Units arriving on the scene found flames and smoke showing from one room in a single-family residence, Lopez said.

Not even 10 minutes later, firefighters called knock down of the blaze, preventing it from spreading into other areas of the house, Lopez added.

One woman was transported to the hospital following the incident for unknown reasons.

Woman Transported to Hospital

A woman is transported to the hospital as firefighters battle a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

Firefighter Battles Housefire

Photo credit: Rick McClure/For The Signal

Firefighter Inside Housefire

Photo credit: Rick McClure/For The Signal

Firefighter/Housefire

Photo credit: Rick McClure/For The Signal

Firetrucks

Photo credit: Rick McClure/For The Signal
Newsom Highlights Recovery, Essential Workers in State of the State Address
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
Newsom Highlights Recovery, Essential Workers in State of the State Address
A year into the pandemic that’s infected 3.6 million Californians and killed nearly 55,000, Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the Legislature and residents in his third State of the State address.
FULL STORY...
Public Health Issues Water Advisory for L.A. County Beaches
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
Public Health Issues Water Advisory for L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
FULL STORY...
Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Castaic Fires
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Castaic Fires
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of purposefully starting three brush fires in Castaic last month.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
