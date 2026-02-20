Early Registration Advised for Tejon Ranch Spring Wildflower Tours

Officials at Tejon Ranch Conservancy advise those interested in spring wildflower tours to book early, interest in the tours is expected to be high as an anticipated “superbloom” is expected in parts of Southern California.

The exact event locations on both the San Joaquin Valley and Antelope Valley sides are still to be determined. While wonderful displays are anticipated, nature is unpredictable. Tejon’s conserved lands span nearly 240,000 acres and the best bloom locations vary from year to year – and no two years are the same.

The tours will go where the flowers grow. No matter how the wildflowers unfold, you can expect a beautiful season of green hills, wide vistas and the fresh scents of spring.

San Joaquin Valley Events

Morning Wildflower Viewing Tour

Saturday, March 7

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wildflowers-viewing-san-joaquin-morning.

Afternoon Wildflower Viewing Tour

Saturday, March 7

Noon – 2 p.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wildflowers-viewing-san-joaquin-noon.

Spring Photography Workshop

Sunday, March 8

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/spring-photography-workshop-and-tour.

Spring Art in Nature

Sunday, March 15

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/spring-art-in-nature.

Morning Wildflower Viewing Tour

Saturday, March 21

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wildflowers-viewing-san-joaquin-morning-3.

Afternoon Wildflower Viewing Tour

Saturday, March 21

Noon – 2 p.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wildflowers-viewing-san-joaquin-noon-3.

Antelope Valley Events

Morning Wildflower Viewing Tour

Saturday, April 4

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wildflowers-viewing-antelope-valley-morning.

Afternoon Wildflower Viewing Tour

Saturday, April 4

Noon – 2 p.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wildflowers-viewing-antelope-valley-noon.

Morning Wildflower Viewing Tour

Saturday, April 11

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wildflowers-viewing-antelope-valley-morning-2.

Afternoon Wildflower Viewing Tour

Saturday, April 11

Noon – 2 p.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wildflowers-viewing-antelope-valley-noon-2.

Art in Nature

Sunday, April 12

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/spring-art-in-nature-antelope-valley.

Morning Wildflower Viewing Tour

Saturday, April 18

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wildflowers-viewing-antelope-valley-morning-3.

Afternoon Wildflower Viewing Tour

Saturday, April 18

Noon – 2 p.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wildflowers-viewing-antelope-valley-noon-3.

Spring Photography Workshop

Sunday, April 19

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Register www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/spring-photography-workshop-and-tour-antelope-valley.

A few flower-keeping items for events: Participants must observe the Conservancy’s policies for Public Access events, and all events require pre-registration. Events may be subject to change or cancellation, with a full refund, in the case of inclement weather. Refunds cannot be issued for individual cancellations made within two days of the scheduled event. The individuals who register must be the same individuals who attend; any ticket transfers or substitutions must be communicated to the Conservancy at least one week prior to the event. No pets are permitted. Events take place in natural settings and may involve uneven terrain and variable weather conditions; participants are responsible for assessing their own ability to participate safely and for bringing appropriate clothing, footwear and food/water.

For more information on the Tejon Ranch Conservancy visit www.tejonconservancy.org.

