Today in
S.C.V. History
September 15
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Early Returns: California Voters Rejecting Recall of Gov. Newsom
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021

A majority of ballots counted as of Tuesday evening favored keeping the governor in office as county election officials across the state continued tallying ballots Tuesday night in the election to determine whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The California Secretary of State reported that of the 33.4% of precincts reporting as of 9:01 p.m., 67.1% of voters cast a “no” vote on the first question on the ballot, indicating their desire to not recall Newsom.

Larry Elder, a conservative talk show host, had claimed 43.4% of the vote on the matter of selecting a replacement governor if a majority of voters decide to recall Newsom.

In second place, Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat, trailed Elder by more than 30 points.

State election officials are scheduled to certify the election results on Oct. 22.

A steady flow of Santa Clarita voters passed through the vote center at the Saugus Union School District office Tuesday afternoon to vote in the recall election.

First-time voter Samantha Follett dropped off her ballot at that vote center, where her family was casting in-person ballots inside while she waited outside the building.

“It was a quick in and out,” she said of her experience dropping of her ballot.

Follett voted against the recall election.

“I think (Newsom) did a pretty decent job,” she said. “Mistakes are made, of course, but nothing to recall him over.”

Kristen Hicks said the experience of casting a ballot in person was quick and easy.

“I have actually done a lot of research, but I also kind of zeroed in on a couple (of candidates) and made my decision this last couple of weeks,” she said.

Hicks voted for Elder, who she said she liked in part because of his alignment with Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.

“They just hit all the points that are important,” she said, citing the economy. “And I think a lot of it has to do with just our freedom too that’s being taken away.”

Rose Ridel also had an easy time casting her vote at a vote center Tuesday afternoon. The Santa Clarita resident was concerned that the phrasing of the first question may confuse voters who haven’t done their research.

“You can’t come here and decide on the fly. You have to know what you’re doing,” she said. “And I don’t listen to the media. I tried to do my own research on the pros and cons to (Newsom’s) last few years in office.”

Ridel said she decided to vote in person because she heard that the voting machines included a paper ballot. Los Angeles County’s ballot marking devices use “technology while retaining a paper ballot as the official, durable and auditable record of the voter’s selections,” according to the county registrar-recorder/county clerk’s website.

“I thought that felt a little safer to me because after everything that’s happened in the last couple years, I’m a little insecure about our voting,” she said.

Ridel, an independent voter, said she voted for Elder.

“We’ve let it go this way for a while, I thought maybe a different party and a different outlook on many different ideas might move things forward in a different way,” she said. “Because we have a lot of a lot of things to repair in the state.”

Travis Reed, of Castaic, also voted for Elder. Reed said he’s been listening to Elder’s radio program for the past 25 years.

“He’s a down-the-middle kind of person for sure,” he said of Elder, who he considered more of a libertarian.

Kayla Salmon cast her vote in an election for the first time Tuesday afternoon. She said the experience was easy and voted against the recall.

“I think Gavin Newsom does good things and I think that for COVID he’s just the best option,” she said.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Correctional Facilities Continue to See COVID-19 Outbreaks; 34,885 Total SCV Cases
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Correctional Facilities Continue to See COVID-19 Outbreaks; 34,885 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,725 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,885 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
In an email sent to parents Tuesday morning, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont called for an end to a destructive social media trend that involves students filming themselves “trashing” school bathrooms.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Correctional Facilities Continue to See COVID-19 Outbreaks; 34,885 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,725 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,885 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Correctional Facilities Continue to See COVID-19 Outbreaks; 34,885 Total SCV Cases
Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic
Reports of an aircraft crash landing at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic prompted a full response from law enforcement and first responders Tuesday, with initial reports indicating the plane’s occupants were not injured.
Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
In an email sent to parents Tuesday morning, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont called for an end to a destructive social media trend that involves students filming themselves “trashing” school bathrooms.
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
In partnership with the Community College Consortium for OER, College of the Canyons has received a second grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to expand and extend the Open for Anti-Racism program supporting faculty in California Community Colleges.
COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is proud to announce its annual benefit event - Cabaret and Cabernet - will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5:00 p.m., in the Bridgeport Clubhouse.
Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser
Entries Being Accepted for L.A. County Library’s Annual Bookmark Contest
The Los Angeles County Library is kicking off its 42nd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates reading and creativity. Submissions will be accepted through Saturday, Oct. 30.
Entries Being Accepted for L.A. County Library’s Annual Bookmark Contest
Newly Reimagined Baskin-Robbins Store Concept Comes to Canyon Country
Officially open to the public, Baskin-Robbins – the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops – has unveiled another edition of its new store concept in Canyon Country that helps to instantly spark moments of ice cream joy.
Newly Reimagined Baskin-Robbins Store Concept Comes to Canyon Country
Sept. 18: American Cancer Society’s Relay Rally
The American Cancer Society is holding a Relay Rally on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., at Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Sept. 18: American Cancer Society’s Relay Rally
Golden Valley Loses Home Opener to Rio Mesa 20-19
The Golden Valley Grizzlies (1-1) were without their starting quarterback Jaxson Miner in Friday’s game against the Rio Mesa Spartans (1-2). Yet, the outcome of the game wasn’t inevitable from the start.
Golden Valley Loses Home Opener to Rio Mesa 20-19
Route Fire Held at 462 Acres, 63% Containment
The Route Fire, which shut down parts of Interstate 5 in Castaic Saturday afternoon, was held at 462 acres, with firefighters able to achieve 63% containment by Monday morning.
Route Fire Held at 462 Acres, 63% Containment
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 13 - Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021:
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
The West Ranch Wildcats were able to hold off a strong Pacifica third quarter, beating the Tritons 62-38 Friday night at Valencia High School.
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
The Simi Valley Pioneers football team (4-0) handed the Saugus Centurions (3-1) their first loss of the season, 21-10, in a non-league battle between two great defenses.
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,820; Daily L.A. County Hospitalizations Trending Downward
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 13 new deaths and 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,820 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,820; Daily L.A. County Hospitalizations Trending Downward
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Firefighters are expected to continue to battle the Route Fire through the night after it reached 400 acres on Saturday, shutting down both sides of the I-5 freeway into the evening, according to officials with Angeles National Forest. Three helicopters -- two from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and one from the Angeles National Forest -- are expected to continue making overnight water drops on the fire.
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,024 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,596 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
L.A. County Suicide Prevention Network to Release 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community
The Los Angeles County Suicide Prevention Network, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, released the 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community to provide an update on the status of suicide and suicide prevention activities throughout Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Suicide Prevention Network to Release 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community
COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
College of the Canyons is one of four California community colleges recognized for being among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
%d bloggers like this: