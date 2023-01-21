EBT Cardholders Qualify for Discount Metrolink Tickets

To promote transit equity Metrolink now offers the Low-income Fare Discount Program which provides eligible train riders across Southern California more affordable access to work, school and anywhere else they need to be.

EBT cardholders qualify for 50% off any Metrolink ticket or pass.

Tickets are only available for purchase from Metrolink ticket machines.

Metrolink tickets allow for free transfers on participating transit agency services in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Riders who do not possess a valid EBT card issued by the state of California may still qualify for other fare discounts. Please visit our Everyday Discounts page to see available reduced fare and discounted pass programs. If you have any questions, please see the frequently asked questions below or contact us at (800) 371-5465 (LINK).

Funding for the discount is made possible by a grant from the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program, administered by the California Department of Transportation. If funds are exhausted before the end of the project period, Sept. 1, 2022 – Aug. 31, 2023, the discount program will end.

For more information visit Metrolink trains.

