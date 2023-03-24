header image

1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
Ed Bolden, Former SCV Man of the Year, Dies at Age 94
| Friday, Mar 24, 2023

Ed-BoldenCourtesy of The Signal

A longtime community philanthropist, volunteer and influential pioneer in the development of the Santa Clarita Valley, Ed Bolden, died Wednesday. He was 94.

One of the SCV’s first Man of the Year recipients, Bolden garnered the honor in 1970 as a board president with the local chapter of the Boys & Girls Club, when it was a relatively new organization in the SCV.

For the full story visit:

https://signalscv.com/2023/03/former-scv-man-of-the-year-ed-bolden-dies-at-age-94/
April 7: Movement at The MAIN Dance Series
Friday, Mar 24, 2023
April 7: Movement at The MAIN Dance Series
Un Pozo Chico: A Night of Flamenco Dance and Music, an evening of Flamenco music and dance will be held Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
COC Coach Greg Herrick to Receive Hall of Fame Honors
Friday, Mar 24, 2023
COC Coach Greg Herrick to Receive Hall of Fame Honors
Recently retired College of the Canyons women's basketball coach Greg Herrick, who guided the program to 611 career wins, has been selected for induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
FULL STORY...
Saugus High Theater Students Capture Six Awards at Festival
Saugus High School theater students competed against 35 schools from across Southern California at the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department High School Theatre Festival on March 17-18 in Fullerton. Saugus students placed first or second in every category winning six awards.
Saugus High Theater Students Capture Six Awards at Festival
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Hold Online Fundraiser
The 2023 Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is seeking to raise $30,000 to help support the program as well as the annual year end banquet for the band and color guard.
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Hold Online Fundraiser
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station need the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in the theft of credit cards they later used.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help
March 28: Metro Hosts Telephone Town Hall
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority invites the public to provide feedback about the agency’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget process during a live, interactive Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
March 28: Metro Hosts Telephone Town Hall
March 26: St. Stephen’s Hosts ‘Freedom Rider’ Joan Browning Via Zoom
Joan Browning, "Freedom Rider," will appear via Zoom at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, March 26 at 11:45 a.m.
March 26: St. Stephen’s Hosts ‘Freedom Rider’ Joan Browning Via Zoom
Thursday COVID Roundup: Total SCV COVID Cases Near 98,900
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 767 new cases countywide and 15 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Total SCV COVID Cases Near 98,900
March 28: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session special meeting Tuesday, March 28, beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the council's regular open public meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
March 28: City Council Regular Meeting
COC English Instructor Receives Statewide Hayward Award for Excellence in Education
Angeli Francois, a College of the Canyons English adjunct instructor, has received a 2023 Hayward Award for ‘Excellence in Education’ from the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges for her dedication and commitment to serving and empowering students from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
COC English Instructor Receives Statewide Hayward Award for Excellence in Education
May 31: Tickets on Sale for ’14th Annual State of the County’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 14th annual State of the County is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
May 31: Tickets on Sale for ’14th Annual State of the County’
April 4-8: Outlets at Tejon Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt
Guests are invited to search for a golden egg decal placed on any of the Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin, CA 93203. retail windows. The Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt will be held April 4-8.
April 4-8: Outlets at Tejon Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt
April 1: Be the Boss of Your Money LifeForward Workshop
A free, timely and important LifeForward workshop, “Be the Boss of Your Money – Make it Work for You!” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
April 1: Be the Boss of Your Money LifeForward Workshop
Ken Striplin | Read a Tale Along the Trail!
Tucked between the River Village neighborhood at Duane R. Harte Park is one of the most unique and hidden amenities in Santa Clarita. Home to the city of Santa Clarita’s Trail Tales, this serene location offers families and visitors a beautiful spot to take a leisurely walk along the paseos while enjoying the shade of the massive oak trees and reading a children’s story displayed on podiums dotted along the path.
Ken Striplin | Read a Tale Along the Trail!
Fostering Youth Independence Works to House Homeless Youth
A total of 56 vulnerable foster youth have found housing with the help of Fostering Youth Independence since the local non-profit’s founding in 2017.
Fostering Youth Independence Works to House Homeless Youth
Vallarta Supermarkets to Move Corporate HQ to SCV
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that California-based Vallarta Supermarkets will relocate its corporate headquarters from Pacoima to the Santa Clarita Valley in late 2023.
Vallarta Supermarkets to Move Corporate HQ to SCV
Canyon Trail Closed Due to Storm Damage
Officials at Placerita Canyon State Park and Nature Center have closed the popular Canyon Trail, one of the park's longest trails, indefinitely due to damage from recent storms.
Canyon Trail Closed Due to Storm Damage
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
CSUN Women’s Tennis Extends Winning Streak Against Chaminade
Playing for the third time in five days, the CSUN women's tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 to nine as the Matadors defeated Chaminade 7-0. CSUN's nine-dual winning streak is tied for the fifth-longest in school history with the 2006 and 2015 teams.
CSUN Women’s Tennis Extends Winning Streak Against Chaminade
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 22 New Cases to the Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no new deaths and 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 12 additional deaths and 537 new cases countywide.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 22 New Cases to the Count
April 7: Santa Clarita Library Brings Teen Fan Fest To Canyon Country Community Center
The Santa Clarita Public Library is inviting teens and tweens to the Canyon Country Community Center for Teen Fan Fest. 
April 7: Santa Clarita Library Brings Teen Fan Fest To Canyon Country Community Center
May 20: Circle of Hope Announces Hoedown for Hope
Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.
May 20: Circle of Hope Announces Hoedown for Hope
