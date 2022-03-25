EDC Offers Virtual Tour of SCV Soundstages, Studios, Movie Ranches

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is offering a look at the SCV’s extensive inventory of soundstages, studios and movie ranches via a new virtual tour.

There are more than a dozen “stops” on the new virtual tour including Santa Clarita Studios, Veluzat Motion Picture Ranch, LA North Studios, Valencia Studios, Blue Cloud Movie Ranch, Castaic Film Ranch, Diamond V Movie Ranch, Golden Oak Ranch, Rancho Deluxe Movie Ranch, Melody Ranch Studio, Rancho Maria and Sable Movie Ranch, Triscenic Production Services and the Santa Clarita Film Office.

The film and television industry is a staple of the SCV economy, averaging $30M in economic impact each year. With the SCV’s location within the 30 Mile Zone, dozens of sound stages, multiple movie ranches, a diversity of topography, a film-friendly community and access to CalArts’ top creative talent, the SCV is a natural location for Hollywood productions.

The SCV offers an abundance of state-of-the-art sound stages, several iconic movie ranches, varied natural backgrounds and open acreage easily lending its hand to some of the most popular filming locations in the world.

The SCV has become known as “Hollywood North” as it’s been popular with those in the industry since the beginning of the entertainment industry in California.

Take the tour here.

