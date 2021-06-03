Edison Helicopters, Drones to Check Lines in SCV

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jun 3, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Southern California Edison announced its helicopters and drones would be flying around the Santa Clarita Valley over the next few weeks, as crews work to conduct aerial inspections.

Edison inspectors are using aerial footage captured to inspect equipment in hard-to-reach areas and from difficult angles.

These inspections are part of a broader wildfire prevention and mitigation program, which ensures the integrity of Edison’s infrastructure and the reliability of service, according to Brandon Hyatt, a troubleman for Edison who investigates outages.

“With these increased aerial inspections, we are making absolutely sure that every effort is made to identify possible ignition spots in high-fire-risk areas,” Dave Guerrero, principal manager at SCE Air Ops, said in a news release. “We can see things in the aerial assets that you can’t see from the ground.”

For more information, visit sce.com/wildfire.

