Edison Scholars Program Now Accepting Applications

High school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area, with dreams of changing the world, can now apply for a $50,000 scholarship through the Edison Scholars program.

Edison International’s $1.5 million scholarship program is now accepting applications from students who want to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering or math.

Designed to develop the next generation of innovators, thinkers and problem-solvers, the Edison Scholars program awards scholarships, paid over four years, to 30 high school seniors across Southern California Edison’s service area each year. Scholarship recipients can also apply for a paid summer internship with SCE after completing their first year at an accredited four-year college or university. The scholarships will be awarded in the 140th year of SCE’s service to its communities.

“The ideas, curiosity and drive of today’s students are essential to solving the challenges our communities face. That’s why we invest in Edison Scholars, because we believe in their potential to lead,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “Over the years, these scholars have gone on to make meaningful contributions in their fields. I’m proud of each class and inspired by their commitment to learning and to creating lasting impact.”

Applicants must be a high school senior, live in SCE’s service area and plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in a STEM field in the fall of 2026.

Students must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and a demonstrated need for financial need. First-generation college students are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to apply for the Edison Scholars program is Jan. 22, 2026. Eligible students can apply at edisonscholars.com- link opens in new window. Scholarship recipients will be announced in the Spring of 2026.

Since 2006, Edison International has awarded more than $20 million to 820 students and is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars program is funded by the Edison International Foundation and not SCE customers.

Edison International is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility delivering electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California.

For more information and to apply visit Edison Scholars Program.

Like this: Like Loading...