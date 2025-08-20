Education Dept. to Reduce Chronic School Absence by 50 Percent, Releases New Guidance

The California State Department of Education announced the release of new guidance to improve student attendance statewide, developed in partnership with Attendance Works and the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was joined by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, State Senator Sasha Renée Pérez and education leaders to announce that California is on track and committed to reducing chronic absenteeism by 50 percent over five years.

Attendance Works Vice President of Programs Cecelia Leong, California Collaborative for Educational Excellence Deputy Executive Director Sujie Shin, Folsom Cordova Unified School District Superintendent Erik Swanson, FCUSD Child Welfare and Attendance Specialist Maggie Cunin and FCUSD student representatives also spoke about the importance of promoting school attendance and supporting families to get kids to school.

The press conference was held at Williamson Elementary School in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District, located in Rancho Cordova. Rates of chronic absenteeism in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District mirror statewide trends and Folsom Cordova Unified School District Superintendent Swanson credits the district’s receipt of a California Community Schools Partnership Program grant as a “game changer” for improving school attendance.

“Due to historic investments in student supports and family engagement, California has cut TK–12 chronic absenteeism levels by one-third, from 30 percent in 2022 to 20 percent in 2024. We are on track and committed to reduce chronic absence by 50 percent over five years,” Thurmond said. “Our Community Schools approach is working: When we address the needs of the whole family, our students are able to show up to school.”

As a former social worker, Thurmond noted the importance of Community Schools strategies for improving school attendance: “When our students aren’t showing up to school, our schools need the resources to knock on doors and ask why.”

A recording of the press conference can be viewed on the California Department of Education Facebook page.

