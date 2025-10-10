Educational Results Partnership 2025 Honor Roll Schools of the Year

After the recent release of California’s 2025 Smarter Balanced test scores, Educational Results Partnership has analyzed the data and announced the 2025 Honor Roll list of California’s top-performing schools and districts.

Educational Results Partnership is a non-profit organization that applies data science to accelerate student success, in partnership with state business leaders representing 28 chambers of commerce across the state. The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the organization’s business partners.

This is the 11th year that Educational Results Partnership has completed the Honor Roll list, which recognizes top-performing public schools, school districts and charter schools that have outperformed their peers in closing achievement gaps, particularly among higher-poverty and historically disadvantaged student populations.

This year 1,834 schools and 158 school districts in California made the Honor Roll. This is approximately 21 percent of all schools and districts in the state.

“Business leaders are proud to recognize high-performing schools that are equipping students with the fundamental skills that matter most to employers,” said Dan Kinney, Educational Results Partnership’s Board Chair. “Even as the world and the workforce rapidly change, these schools are helping students build strong foundations in critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving—skills that will always be essential in any economy.”

The program is part of a national effort to engage business leaders in recognizing high-performing schools and educational systems and to promote the best practices that improve student outcomes. Honor Roll schools are recognized for demonstrating consistently higher levels of student achievement comprehensively across all student populations, improvement in academic achievement over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among historically disadvantaged student populations. Smarter Balanced test score data made publicly available today by the California Department of Education for the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) for the years 2023-2025 was used to conduct the analysis.

The full list of Honor Roll schools and districts is now posted at: www.honorrollschools.com.

For more informatio about Educational Results Partnership visit www.honorrollschools.com.

The Santa Clarita Valley schools named to the Educational Results Partnership. A “scholar” school designation indicated a school that performs at the highest level.

Schools are listed by school district.

Castaic Union Castaic Elementary Star Elementary

Castaic Union Castaic Middle Star Intermediate/Middle/Junior High

Newhall Pico Canyon Elementary Scholar Elementary

Newhall Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary Star Elementary

Newhall Oak Hills Elementary Star Elementary

Newhall Peachland Avenue Elementary Star Elementary

Newhall Wiley Canyon Elementary Star Elementary

Newhall Old Orchard Elementary Star Elementary

Newhall Meadows Elementary Star Elementary

Newhall Valencia Valley Elementary Star Elementary

Newhall Stevenson Ranch Elementary Star Elementary

Saugus Union Tesoro del Valle Elementary Star Elementary

Saugus Union West Creek Academy Scholar Elementary

Saugus Union Cedarcreek Elementary Star Elementary

Saugus Union Emblem Academy Star Elementary

Saugus Union Rio Vista Elementary Star Elementary

Saugus Union Rosedell Elementary Star Elementary

Saugus Union Highlands Elementary Star Elementary

Saugus Union Charles Helmers Elementary Star Elementary

Saugus Union James Foster Elementary Star Elementary

Saugus Union Mountainview Elementary Star Elementary

Saugus Union Plum Canyon Elementary Star Elementary

Saugus Union Bridgeport Elementary Star Elementary

Sulphur Springs Union Golden Oak Community Star Elementary

Sulphur Springs Union Leona H. Cox Community Elementary Star Elementary

Sulphur Springs Union Pinetree Community Elementary Star Elementary

Sulphur Springs Union Fair Oaks Ranch Community Star Elementary

William S. Hart Union High Canyon High Star High School

William S. Hart Union High William S. Hart High Star High School

William S. Hart Union High Academy of the Canyons Scholar High School

William S. Hart Union High Placerita Junior High Star Intermediate/Middle/Junior High

William S. Hart Union High Sierra Vista Junior High Star Intermediate/Middle/Junior High

William S. Hart Union High La Mesa Junior High Star Intermediate/Middle/Junior High

