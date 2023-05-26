header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 26
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita May 29-June 4
| Friday, May 26, 2023
slate of productions

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 29 – Sunday, June 4.

The productions filming locally are:

Good Trouble – television

The Black Hamptons – television

The Floater – feature

Beware B&B – feature

Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitters Dead – feature

STILL – short film

Brandon’s House – short film

Snow Angel – music video

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Since the Santa Clarita Film Office began issuing permits for filming in 2003 there has been continual growth every single year and 2022 was no exception,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Home to dozens of sound stages, a multitude of studios and movie ranches and unique settings for location filming, Santa Clarita is one of the most filmed communities in California, helping to boost our local economy and provide quality jobs.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner

The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
Friday, May 26, 2023
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of multi-use space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia (The Cube), located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita May 29-June 4

Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita May 29-June 4
Friday, May 26, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 29 - Sunday, June 4.
FULL STORY...

May 30: Public Hearing on District Election Ordinance

May 30: Public Hearing on District Election Ordinance
Thursday, May 25, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m., on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Back In Service

Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Back In Service
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
The Santa Clarita Summer Trolley has returned to service from now until September. 
FULL STORY...

Hit the Trails for the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge

Hit the Trails for the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Lace up your shoes and grab your helmet as you explore the trails. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of multi-use space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia (The Cube), located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita May 29-June 4
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 29 - Sunday, June 4.
Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita May 29-June 4
‘Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens’ Opening Night Reception
The Canyon Theatre Guild will offer an opening night reception for Jones Hope Wooten’s comedy "Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens" on Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Opening night will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in rotation with the comedy Ken Ludwig's "A Comedy of Tenors" through June 24.
‘Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens’ Opening Night Reception
COC Honors Class of 2023 with Two Commencement Ceremonies
College of the Canyons will honor its 2023 graduating class during the college’s 54th annual commencement celebration with two commencement ceremonies which will include a morning and evening ceremony.
COC Honors Class of 2023 with Two Commencement Ceremonies
May 31: SCV Sheriff’s Tip-A-Cop Special Olympics Fundraiser at Slaters 50/50
Join deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics on May 31 at Slaters 50/50 in Valencia.
May 31: SCV Sheriff’s Tip-A-Cop Special Olympics Fundraiser at Slaters 50/50
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
May 30: Public Hearing on District Election Ordinance
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m., on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
May 30: Public Hearing on District Election Ordinance
SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that “Finding Art: ‘Circle Song’ Community Tile Wall” won a Silver award at the 44th Annual Telly Awards.  The piece follows the process of artist Katy Krantz, who was selected to design a ceramic tile wall mural, located at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The art piece, titled “Circle Song,” was inspired by the local natural landscape and the history of quilting. 
SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards
Wilk’s Classroom Trauma Kits Measure Headed to Assembly
SACRAMENTO – California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his legislation to equip classrooms with life-saving trauma kits unanimously passed out of the State Senate.
Wilk’s Classroom Trauma Kits Measure Headed to Assembly
Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
Nearly 40 participants in the Yes I Can, Unity Through Music & Education program for individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates recognizing completion of dozens of courses through College of the Canyons’ School of Personal & Professional Learning.
Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
The inaugural “Jeep Night 2023” - a fundraising event benefiting the Golden Valley High School Band programs - sponsored by the Southern California Jeep Junkies, will be held at Route 66 Classic Grill restaurant in Canyon Country, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
COC Goalie Kylie Yuzon Commits to Dominguez Hills
College of the Canyons all-conference goalkeeper Kylie Yuzon will continue her soccer career at California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) after committing to the Toros program earlier this spring.
COC Goalie Kylie Yuzon Commits to Dominguez Hills
Help Needed Locating Missing, At-Risk Stevenson Ranch Male
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Mihir Narayanan, a.k.a. “Mimi”.
Help Needed Locating Missing, At-Risk Stevenson Ranch Male
Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center
Child & Family Center recently received the “Community Impact Award” from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention and Control.
Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center
LASD Reminding Commuters to ‘Click It or Ticket’
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats.
LASD Reminding Commuters to ‘Click It or Ticket’
Thurmond Pledges to Tackle Fentanyl Crisis in Schools
SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided testimony at a joint hearing of the California Assembly Select Committees on Fentanyl, Opioid Addiction and Overdose Prevention; Public Safety; and Health to share updates on efforts he and the California Department of Education have undertaken to address the ongoing opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of over 6,800 Californians in 2021 alone.
Thurmond Pledges to Tackle Fentanyl Crisis in Schools
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
LASD Develops New Custody Bail Procedure
California Superior Court Judge Lawrence P. Riff declared on May 16, 2023, that enforcing the bail schedule, including monetary bail, violates the Due Process clause of the U.S. and California Constitutions.
LASD Develops New Custody Bail Procedure
May 25: The CUBE Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament
Get ready for a weekend full of hockey fun. For the first time, The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament.
May 25: The CUBE Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament
Experience “Fantasy” Art at the First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibition, “Fantasy” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit is on display and open to the public until Sept. 15.
Experience “Fantasy” Art at the First Floor Gallery
May 26: Canyon Theatre Guild Ends Season with Two Comedies
Canyon Theatre Guild prepares to end the 2022/2023 season with two new comedies opening this weekend.
May 26: Canyon Theatre Guild Ends Season with Two Comedies
May 25: LASD Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
In recognition of May being Motorycle Awareness Month, SCV motor units will be conducting a Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, May 25 beginning at 5 a.m., looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes. 
May 25: LASD Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Back In Service
The Santa Clarita Summer Trolley has returned to service from now until September. 
Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Back In Service
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: