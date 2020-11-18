Election Update: Garcia Maintains Slim Lead in CA-25 Race

The gap in votes for California’s 25th Congressional District (CA-25) election has slightly widened with just more than a 400-vote difference, keeping incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, in the lead, according to tally updates Tuesday.

The congressman has received 50.06% of the votes counted to date, while CA-25 challenger Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, earned 49.94%, according to updates from Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Their less-than-1% difference continues the trend seen in several county election updates since Nov. 3, marking the CA-25 race as one of California’s closest contests.

Sebastian Cazares, 20, declared victory Monday in the College of the Canyons board of trustees Area 3 election after earning 52.06% of the votes to date over Fred Arnold, who has received 47.95%, according to L.A. County. His projected win would mark him as the youngest elected official in the county and among the youngest college trustees in California over the past recent years, he said.

“I am truly humbled to be elected by the community members of my hometown,” Cazares, a COC alumnus and UCLA undergraduate student, said in a prepared statement. “Our historic win means that COC’s students, for the first time, will have someone on the board of trustees who knows intimately the struggles they’re experiencing.”

California has yet to process 486,108 ballots as of Tuesday, which includes 66,245 in L.A. County.

Breakdown of additional races; state and congressional races according to California Secretary of State and local races according to L.A. County, unless otherwise indicated:

25th Congressional District

* Christy Smith (D): 49.94%, 167,595.

* Mike Garcia (R, incumbent): 50.06%, 168,017.

21st Senate District:

* Scott Wilk (R, incumbent): 50.8%, 195,273.

* Kipp Muller (D): 49.2%, 189,026.

27th Senate District

* Henry Stern (D, incumbent): 60.2%, 283,216.

* Houman Salem (R): 39.8%, 187,133.

36th Assembly District

* Tom Lackey (R, incumbent): 55.1%, 100,167.

* Steve Fox (D): 44.9%, 81,578.

38th Assembly District

* Suzette Valladares (R): 76.1%, 148,154.

* Lucie Volotzky (R): 23.9%, 46,531.

City Council (top two of nine candidates win)

* Cameron Smyth: 31.27%, 56,466.

* Jason Gibbs: 16.19%, 29,236.

* Kelvin Driscoll: 14.44%, 26,074.

* Chris Werthe: 11.11%. 20,060.

* TimBen Boydston: 9.74%, 17,591.

* Aakash Ahuja: 7.82%, 14,126.

* Selina Thomas: 7.43%, 13,418.

* Kenneth Dean: 1.51%, 2,730.

* Douglas Fraser: 0.48%, 860.

SCV Water Agency (top two in each division win)

Division 1

* Gary Martin (incumbent): 32.98%, 18,984.

* Beth Braunstein: 26.93%, 15,503.

* Karla Waymire: 20.92%, 12,042.

* Christine Okamoto: 19.16%, 11,031.

Division 2

* Ed Colley (incumbent): 33.93%, 22,520.

* Piotr Orzechowski: 30.51%, 20,050.

* Valerie Bradford: 19.01%, 12,613.

* Anna Kumar: 16.55%, 10,980.

Division 3

* BJ Atkins (incumbent): 28.55%, 16,761.

* Kathye Armitage: 24.31%, 14,269.

* Maria Gutzeit (incumbent): 24.11%, 14,153.

* Stacy Fortner: 23.03%, 13,522.

SCV School Boards

William S. Hart Union High School District

Trustee Area No. 1

* Linda Storli (incumbent): 45.69%, 10,070.

* Alyssa Williams: 35.26%, 7,771.

* Gordon Kirkpatrick: 19.04%, 4,197.

Trustee Area No. 4

* James Webb: 55.44%, 14,045.

* Steve Sturgeon (Incumbent): 44.56%, 11,287.

Saugus Union School District

Trustee Area No. 3

* Katherine Cooper: 51.45%, 4,725.

* Christian Gadbois: 48.55%, 4,459.

Trustee Area No. 4

* Matthew Watson: 64.23%, 7,285.

* Sage Rafferty: 35.77%, 4,057.

College of the Canyons

Trustee Area No. 2

* Edel Alonso (incumbent): 59%, 13,952.

* Tony Watson: 41%, 9,696.

Trustee Area No. 3

* Sebastian Cazares: 51.97%. 13,526.

* Fred Arnold: 48.03%, 12,500.

Trustee Area No. 4

* Michelle Jenkins (incumbent): 50.41%, 13,177.

* Jerry Danielsen: 49.59%, 12,963.

L.A. County Measure J

* Yes: 57.11%, 2.14 million.

* No: 42.89%, 1.60 million.