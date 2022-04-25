CalArts Alumna Elizabeth Ito’s ‘City of Ghosts’ Nominated for Peabody

California Institute of the Arts alum Elizabeth Ito (Film/Video BFA 2004) has been named a nominee by the Peabody Award Board of Jurors for the 82nd annual Peabody Awards.

The 60 nominees, recognizing the “most compelling and empowering stories” broadcasted and screened during 2021 included the Netflix series “City of Ghosts.”

“City of Ghosts” was created by Ito, an award-winning animator.

Established in 1940, the Peabody Awards annually honor the best in storytelling. This year’s group of nominees include a focus on reporting contemporary societal ills across the globe, as well as human interest stories of resilience and joy.

The nominees were chosen by a unanimous vote of 19 jurors from more than 1,200 entries from television, podcasts, radio and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s and youth and public service.

“City of Ghosts” was inspired by Ito’s experience as a fourth-generation Japanese American growing up in the multicultural neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

The series offers a look at the city through the lens of the five members of the “Ghost Team” including Zelda of Boyle Heights, Thomas of Santa Monica/Venice, Eva of Leimert Park, Peter of Koreatown and Jasper of the Tongva tribe, the indigenous people of the Los Angeles basin.

The series was also influenced by Ito’s realization that the city in which she grew up has significantly transformed and her desire to relate the stories of communities that threatened to be overwritten by gentrification.

“Following yet another turbulent year, Peabody is proud to honor an array of stories that poignantly and powerfully help us make sense of the challenges we face as a nation and world,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Demonstrating the immense power of stories, these nominees exposed our societal failures and celebrated the best of the human spirit. They are all worthy of recognition and Peabody is proud to celebrate them.”

The winners will be announced virtually during ceremonies held June 6 to June 9.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...