elkins ranch golf course

Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7

Uploaded: , Monday, Jun 22, 2020

By Press Release

After operating Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore for almost 60 years, the family owned Elkins Ranch Company has announced it will permanently close the course effective September 7.

The course has been closed since March 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s more from the course’s Facebook page:

“With careful consideration, the company has made the very difficult, but necessary decision to close our golf course.

“After two decades of declining play and ever-increasing expenses, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has determined that the company can no longer remain viable with the golf course as the core of its business model.

“Elkins Ranch Company is a family owned business that was founded in 1930, with farming as its sole endeavor. With the closure of the golf course, the company will return to its agricultural roots.

“We are extremely grateful for the public’s support and patronage over the years, particularly our local patrons from Fillmore and the Santa Clara Valley.

“We are also very grateful for the outstanding staff that has made Elkins Ranch Golf Course such a special and welcoming place.

“We will truly miss the personal contacts, friendships and camaraderie of our customers, employees and vendors.

“We want to express our deep appreciation for our staff, our customers, and our community as we move into this new era.

No Comments for : Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • ‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    ‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    3 hours ago
  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV

    4 hours ago
  • Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7

    Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7

    6 hours ago
  • City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses

    City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses

    6 hours ago
  • SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign

    SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign

    7 hours ago
  • L.A. County, Swaths of California See Spike in COVID-19 Cases

    L.A. County, Swaths of California See Spike in COVID-19 Cases

    9 hours ago
  • COVID-Fueled Death Threats Prompt Response from L.A. County Public Health Director

    COVID-Fueled Death Threats Prompt Response from L.A. County Public Health Director

    9 hours ago
  • Tuesday Air Quality in SCV: Unhealthy for Sensitive People

    Tuesday Air Quality in SCV: Unhealthy for Sensitive People

    10 hours ago
  • June 23: City Council to Hold Special, Regular Meetings

    June 23: City Council to Hold Special, Regular Meetings

    10 hours ago
  • Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal on COVID-Ravaged California Budget

    Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal on COVID-Ravaged California Budget

    11 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.