Elks Lodge Donates 300 Backpacks to Child & Family

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 has donated 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to students served by the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.

“I know the family’s are so grateful for this, as are we. Thnaks to all the Elks who donated to this project,” said Child & Family Center officials in a statement announcing the donation.

Stacey McKenna and Jay Larkins headed up backpack doantion project and delivered the items to the Child & Family Center in time for distribution to students for the start of the school year.

Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 celebrated 50 years of serving the Santa Clarita Valley in 2017. Community leaders chartered Elks Lodge 2379 on Nov. 15, 1967.

The lodge boasts nearly 700 Santa Clarita Valley Elk members support United States military veterans, honor the flag, offer scholarships, recognize and honor exceptional individuals in the SCV, support Cub Scout Packs, Boy Scout Troops, provide dictionaries to third grade school children and other community service projects, such as the school supply backpack giveaway for the Child & Family Center.

The Elks organization is a national fraternal order, with more than 2,000 lodges and approximately 800,000 members across the country. Until 1995 the Elks Lodge was an all male organization.

Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379

17766 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita CA 91351

For more information about Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 meetings and events visit www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=2379.

Email elks2379@la.twcbc.com.

Child & Family Center

21545 Centre Pointe Parkway

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

The Child & Family Center serves more than 900 children, youth and families on a monthly basis and provides a wide array of mental health and other services including comprehensive prevention, early intervention, diagnostic evaluation and counseling, behavioral therapeutic services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and prevention services as well as domestic violence services and emergency 30-day DV shelter for children, adolescents and adults in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando Valleys.

For more information visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...