Elsmere Fire: Blaze 30% Contained, Some Freeway Lanes, Ramps Remain Closed

The Elsmere Fire, which erupted in Newhall on Monday afternoon, was 30% contained Tuesday morning and some freeway lanes and on-ramps remained closed.

The blaze was held at 130 acres and no structures were damaged or destroyed, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

After a hard closure on parts of State Route 14 and Interstate 5 on Monday, Caltrans officials said Tuesday the southbound 14 freeway Placerita Canyon Road on-ramp and the northbound Newhall Avenue on-ramp were closed as of Tuesday at 9:40 a.m.

Northbound and southbound right lanes of the 14 freeway were also shut down between Newhall and Placerita.

Firefighters had first received reports of flames coming from the Elsmere Canyon hiking trail, near northbound Highway 14 at Newhall around 1:30 p.m., Lua said.

The rapid-moving blaze prompted temporary and brief evacuations of hundreds of residents in the nearby area, including between Dockweiler Drive and Valle del Oro, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Crews remained on the scene Tuesday continuing to make containment progress.