Today in
S.C.V. History
October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service
| Friday, Oct 15, 2021

Sailing from the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal Cruise, Emerald Princess returns to service and welcomes first guests back onboard. Courtesy Photo

On Oct. 15, Princess Cruises marked the return to service of the cruise line’s third ship in the U.S. – Emerald Princess – departing from the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Ft. Lauderdale. The very first Emerald Princess guests were welcomed onboard by the crew with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Princess has been a part of so many special memories for us,” said Chris and Kathleen Lennon of Monument, CO, the first Emerald Princess guests to board the cruise ship. “This is our 20th cruise and our third time onboard Emerald Princess, and the excitement we felt when we arrived today was overwhelming. It truly feels like coming home.”

Emerald Princess is scheduled to arrive in Ft. Lauderdale on Oct. 30, 2021 and will sail a series of 10-day Panama Canal cruises, roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale through December 2021.

Emerald Princess offers MedallionClass vacations, delivering the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising. The Medallion is a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. It’s been recognized as the most advanced wearable device in the global hospitality industry.

Princess Cruises sailings onboard Emerald Princess are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically-observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings. Crew vaccinations are in accordance with CDC guidelines.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.
