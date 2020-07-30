[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Emergency Grants Through CARES Act Still Available for COC Students
| Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
CARES Funding

Emergency grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act are still available for College of the Canyons students with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the college’s $3.6 million funding award received in May, the college has distributed $2,793,075 in emergency grants to 4,002 students.

“We have been disbursing CARES Act Emergency Grants every two weeks since May,” said Tom Bilbruck, director of financial aid and scholarships at the college. “The application process is open and grants are still available.”

Eligible students can expect to receive a $700 emergency grant through direct deposit.

The college’s next disbursement of emergency grants will be Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Based on guidelines established by the federal government for disbursement of CARES Act funds, students must have been enrolled in at least one on-ground class on March 13, 2020.

To apply for a CARES Act emergency grant, please click here.
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life

It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Be the Match: Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disease, such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and you might be able to help.
FULL STORY...

Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List

Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.
FULL STORY...

July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop

July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
Saturday, Jul 25, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances

COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances
Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
While the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered playhouses and theaters across the country, the College of the Canyons Theatre Department has found a way for the show to go on.
FULL STORY...
2020 Homeless Count Reports Decrease in SCV Homelessness
Last month, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released the countywide results of their annual point in time homeless count revealing a 12.7% increase in people experiencing homelessness in 2020.
2020 Homeless Count Reports Decrease in SCV Homelessness
Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Legendary longtime College of the Canyons baseball head coach Mike Gillespie, who launched the Cougars baseball program and led the program to three state titles before winning an NCAA National Championship with USC and later reestablishing the baseball program at UC Irvine, passed on July 29, 2020. He was 80
Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members
Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Santa Clarita who provides educational, emotional and financial services to those with cancer in the community is proud to announce and welcome two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors.
Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday, Aug. 1, as high temperatures have been forecast for the area.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its council, the Latino Business Alliance (LBA), has brought the community together to donate nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and with current announcement of the school year to start with full time virtual learning, the LBA wants to ensure we are providing to our local nonprofits with much-needed resources during this time.
Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club
All Softball Fields at City Parks to Close Beginning Friday Until Further Notice
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita has been able to keep its parks and trails open due to the diligence of residents in following Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders and maintaining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended physical distancing standards and wearing face coverings in public.
All Softball Fields at City Parks to Close Beginning Friday Until Further Notice
Auditions for New Vocal Performance Group ‘Portfolio’ Being Scheduled
Auditions are being scheduled for a new vocal performance group, “Portfolio,” a community project of Olive Branch Theatricals, a nonprofit arts group in Santa Clarita.
Auditions for New Vocal Performance Group ‘Portfolio’ Being Scheduled
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Rocks SCV
A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the San Fernando Valley, a few miles south of the Santa Clarita Valley early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Rocks SCV
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library in the Santa Clarita Valley, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, July 31.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Third Castaic Resident Dies; SCV Cases Total Hits 4,306
L.A. County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 91 new deaths and 4,825 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,306 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and the third death in Castaic, bringing the SCV's total to 45.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Third Castaic Resident Dies; SCV Cases Total Hits 4,306
Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members extended the superintendent’s emergency powers and allowed teachers to instruct from home during the pandemic at a Wednesday morning meeting.
Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home
L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering
In her latest "Director's Blog" entry, Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control Director Marcia Mayeda offers information about Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering.
L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering
July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
The MAIN's the next "New Heights" session will be a free event focused on “Using Music Platforms Efficiently,” on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.
July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Casting Director David Rubin was re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Tuesday by the organization’s Board of Governors.
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Riedel Communications is relocating its North American headquarters from Burbank to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has voiced significant concerns regarding a proposed charter amendment, saying it would be a potential violation of the law and denies county residents full access to fund future priorities.
Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
Fewer parties, outings and bar tabs have translated to a dip in DUI arrests for the first half of 2020, according to both Santa Clarita Valley law enforcement agencies.
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Be the Match: Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disease, such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and you might be able to help.
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, on Tuesday shared some of what lawmakers are working on to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers
Tax Credits Aid Californians Now; Minimum Wage Hike Set for 2021
More than $1 billion has gone back into the pockets of more than 3.6 million working Californians and their families through tax credits including the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) and Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC), Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.
Tax Credits Aid Californians Now; Minimum Wage Hike Set for 2021
Newsom Lays Out Big Dreams for California’s Water Future
Touting ways to shield California’s most precious resource from climate change, Governor Gavin Newsom released water future strategies Tuesday to improve drinking water quality, revive a stalled multibillion-dollar tunnel and build new dams.
Newsom Lays Out Big Dreams for California’s Water Future
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
