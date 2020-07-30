Emergency Grants Through CARES Act Still Available for COC Students

Emergency grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act are still available for College of the Canyons students with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the college’s $3.6 million funding award received in May, the college has distributed $2,793,075 in emergency grants to 4,002 students.

“We have been disbursing CARES Act Emergency Grants every two weeks since May,” said Tom Bilbruck, director of financial aid and scholarships at the college. “The application process is open and grants are still available.”

Eligible students can expect to receive a $700 emergency grant through direct deposit.

The college’s next disbursement of emergency grants will be Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Based on guidelines established by the federal government for disbursement of CARES Act funds, students must have been enrolled in at least one on-ground class on March 13, 2020.

To apply for a CARES Act emergency grant, please click here.