Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters

After Jan. 1, 2023, the Los Angeles County’s Health Officer Order will continue to require that employers within the Los Angeles County Public Health jurisdiction report clusters of three or more COVID-19 cases among their employees, workers, or volunteers within a 14 day period to Los Angeles County Public Health.

Reports can be made at (888) 397-3993 or (213) 240-7821, or online at www.redcap.link/covidreport.

There is no change to the present reporting requirement. Continued reporting of COVID-19 case clusters and outbreaks at workplaces is especially important during the winter surge of respiratory infections. Public Health’s outbreak investigators help employers to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 outbreak among their workforce.

Recently the California Legislature passed Assembly Bill 2693 (AB 2693), which amended certain COVID-19 workplace response requirements. The county will align with the new employer workplace COVID-19 exposure notification options: (1) Direct written notice to employees or (2) Posted written notice at the worksite.

Although state law no longer includes an employer reporting requirement, to protect workers against ongoing COVD-19 transmission, Public Health will continue to require employers report clusters of COVID-19 cases within 48 hours.

In addition, employers should do the following to protect their workforce during this busy holiday season:

–Encourage employees to get vaccinated against both influenza and COVID-19 and to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Fill out a Public Health Mobile Vaccine Team Interest Form to host a vaccination clinic at your worksite.

–Provide well-fitting medical masks and respirators (e.g., N95, KN95, KF94) at no cost to employees who work indoors and have contact with other workers, customers, or members of the public.

–Promote indoor mask wearing among employees, visitors, and customers by posting signage on the importance of indoor mask wearing.

–Actively encourage and support employees to stay home when sick.

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/.

