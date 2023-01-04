Enchanted Princess Awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award

Enchanted Princess has been awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award, recognizing the ship as “Great for Groups.” The Princess ship is one of only three cruise ship experiences selected as winners.
The experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Labs spent seven months evaluating hundreds of travel gear and experience submissions before selecting the winners. They considered attributes that are most important when it comes to family travel, such as convenience, value, service, quality, safety, innovation, inclusion and more. For travel services and destinations, their analysts visited cities, resorts and local attractions to provide first-hand feedback on their experiences.
Good Housekeeping also surveyed their proprietary panel and reviewed responses from over 3,000 consumers that have taken recent trips to weigh in on their favorite vacation experiences, airlines, hotel chains, loyalty programs, booking services and more.
The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess debuted in 2021 and is the fifth of six Royal-Class to join the Princess Cruises fleet.
Enchanted Princess represents an evolution of the design platform used for her sister ships – Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Majestic Princess, Sky Princess and the most recently introduced Discovery Princess – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess. The cruise ship introduced new dining experiences, the most pools and whirlpool hot tubs ever, world-class entertainment venues and the breathtaking Sky Suites, offering expansive views from the largest balconies at sea.
“We believe a cruise vacation is the perfect way for families of all ages and sizes to come together to discover the world, relax onboard and reconnect with loved ones, ultimately creating memories to last a lifetime,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We’re gratified the experts at Good Housekeeping recognized Enchanted Princess as ‘Great for Groups’ in their esteemed 2023 Family Travel Awards.”
Princess welcomes cruisers of all ages to enjoy the diverse range of family fun, educational and entertaining activities through the cruise line’s exclusive Discovery at SEA program, where captivating Discovery™ hit series come alive. In addition, the cruise line’s award-winning “North to Alaska” culinary, entertainment and shore excursions series bring the inspiring destination of Alaska to life through authentic, local experiences that offer families unforgettable experiences.
“We regularly hear from multigenerational families that they love cruising with us because all the planning is done for them – from selecting the best tours in port to providing engaging onboard entertainment. All they must do is come aboard and let Princess take care of every detail. And, grandparents, children and grandkids alike can all choose their preferred activities, then reunite for dinner to share their experiences,” Padgett said.
Enchanted Princess is currently sailing a series of 10-day Southern Caribbean voyages roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale through March 2023. Then, the cruise ships transitions to the Mediterranean for a 2023 spring/summer season of cruises.
The California Department of Public Health is looking back at some of the top public health issues Californians faced throughout 2022 and providing a few remedies to help Californians start the new year off healthy.
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball emerged as champions of the 32nd Annual Cougar Holiday Classic after a two-day run in which the Cougs knocked off Mt. San Antonio and Orange Coast College to claim the tourney title for the first time since 2016.
In a game that saw both Victor Ohia Obioha and Brandon Green score career highs, The Master's University defeated Southern California Leadership University 87-68 Friday, Dec. 30, in The MacArthur Center.
The LA County Prevention Services Task Force, which is supported by the Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative, is currently engaged in a multi-departmental, Countywide process to reimagine LA County's prevention systems and services.
With Americans’ top financial resolutions for 2023 being “to save more money” and “to fight back against inflation”, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions, as well as expert commentary. This new report complements WalletHub’s list of the top New Year’s Financial Resolutions for 2023 and corresponding consumer survey.
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL - Healthcare, the international gold standard in recognizing the highest level of treatment for complex stroke cases.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 62 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,935 new cases countywide from the holiday weekend and 217 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, since Friday.
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
California State University, Northridge improved to 2-0 in Big West Conference women's basketball play as the Matadors defeated Cal State Fullerton 69-59 Saturday, Dec. 31, at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
