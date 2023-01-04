header image

January 4
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Enchanted Princess Awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award
| Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023

gh-awardEnchanted Princess has been awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award, recognizing the ship as “Great for Groups.” The Princess ship is one of only three cruise ship experiences selected as winners.

The experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Labs spent seven months evaluating hundreds of travel gear and experience submissions before selecting the winners. They considered attributes that are most important when it comes to family travel, such as convenience, value, service, quality, safety, innovation, inclusion and more. For travel services and destinations, their analysts visited cities, resorts and local attractions to provide first-hand feedback on their experiences.

Good Housekeeping also surveyed their proprietary panel and reviewed responses from over 3,000 consumers that have taken recent trips to weigh in on their favorite vacation experiences, airlines, hotel chains, loyalty programs, booking services and more.

The full list of awards can be found at goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2023.

The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess debuted in 2021 and is the fifth of six Royal-Class to join the Princess Cruises fleet.

Enchanted Princess represents an evolution of the design platform used for her sister ships – Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Majestic Princess, Sky Princess and the most recently introduced Discovery Princess – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess. The cruise ship introduced new dining experiences, the most pools and whirlpool hot tubs ever, world-class entertainment venues and the breathtaking Sky Suites, offering expansive views from the largest balconies at sea.

“We believe a cruise vacation is the perfect way for families of all ages and sizes to come together to discover the world, relax onboard and reconnect with loved ones, ultimately creating memories to last a lifetime,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We’re gratified the experts at Good Housekeeping recognized Enchanted Princess as ‘Great for Groups’ in their esteemed 2023 Family Travel Awards.”

Princess welcomes cruisers of all ages to enjoy the diverse range of family fun, educational and entertaining activities through the cruise line’s exclusive Discovery at SEA program, where captivating Discovery™ hit series come alive. In addition, the cruise line’s award-winning “North to Alaska” culinary, entertainment and shore excursions series bring the inspiring destination of Alaska to life through authentic, local experiences that offer families unforgettable experiences.

“We regularly hear from multigenerational families that they love cruising with us because all the planning is done for them – from selecting the best tours in port to providing engaging onboard entertainment. All they must do is come aboard and let Princess take care of every detail. And, grandparents, children and grandkids alike can all choose their preferred activities, then reunite for dinner to share their experiences,” Padgett said.

Enchanted Princess is currently sailing a series of 10-day Southern Caribbean voyages roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale through March 2023. Then, the cruise ships transitions to the Mediterranean for a 2023 spring/summer season of cruises.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.
01-04-2023 Enchanted Princess Awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award
