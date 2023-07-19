senior singers

Encore Chorale Seeks Senior Singers for Fall Season

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023

By Press Release

Older adults who love to sing can join in song this fall with Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral arts organization for adults 55 and older. The fall season of singing is open for registration for all older adults in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Encore Chorale of Santa Clarita welcomes all older adults interested in singing to a new season of rehearsals beginning Sept. 8. No prior experience with singing is necessary to join. No auditions are required.

Rehearsals will run through late December, culminating in a holiday performance. The ensemble is led by conductor Alex Nizzoli and meets on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Pieces to be performed at the holiday concert will include:

Bashana Haba’ah, Nurit Hirsh, arr. John Leavitt

Dona Nobis Pacem (from Grosse Orgelmesse), Josef Haydn, arr. Patrick M. Liebergen

Gloria in Excelsis Deo, Eleanor Daley

Hallelujah Chorus (from Messiah), G.F. Handel, ed. Larry Pugh

On this Silent Night, Sarah Quartel

Stars I Shall Find, Victor C. Johnson

Tis the Season (Deck the Halls, Here We Come A-Caroling, Jingle Bells), arr. Adam Podd and Matt Podd

We Wish You a Merry Christmas, arr. John Rutter

Winter Wonderland, arr. Kirby Shaw

The holiday concert is scheduled to be performed Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene.

Registration for the entire rehearsal season is $190 per person and includes sheet music and a CD highlighting the singer’s voice part. A scholarship program is available to offset the cost of tuition for those needing financial assistance.

For more information, registration and a complete list of all ensembles across the nation, visit encorecreativity.org.

Contact by email at info@encorecreativity.org, or by calling (301) 261-5747.

