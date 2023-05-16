End of Hart District School Year, Graduations Approach

The 2022-23 school year in the William S. Hart School District will end on May 30. The district’s xx high school graduations will begin with the the Academy of the Canyons Graduation on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355.
Other Hart District graduations include:
Friday, May 19 Golden Oak Graduation 6 p.m. at Hart High School, 24825 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Monday, May 22 Bowman High School Graduation 6 p.m. College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Monday, May 22 Learning Post Academy Graduation 6 p.m. Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Tuesday, May 23 Canyon High School Graduation 7 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Wednesday, May 24 West Ranch High School Graduation 7 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Thursday, May 25 Golden Valley High School Graduation 7 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Friday, May 26 Valencia High School Graduation 7 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Tuesday, May 30 Hart High School Graduation 7 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Wednesday, May 31 Saugus High School Graduation 7 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Thursday June 1 Sequoia Graduation 1 p.m. Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, USA) Calendar
Thursday, June 1 Castaic High School Graduation 7 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
