Enjoy Transporatation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, at Central Park every Saturday evening from July 12 through Aug. 30, is back for its 35th year.

Residents are encouraged to explore convenient transportation options to make their concert experience even more enjoyable.

A free Bike Valet service, hosted by Trek Bikes Santa Clarita, offers cyclists a worry-free evening. Simply ride to the concert and leave your bicycle with the valet team. This eco-friendly option reduces traffic and promotes a healthier lifestyle.

Alternatively, the GO! Santa Clarita ride-share program provides weekend service and offers fixed rates with professional drivers. Book your ride easily through the free Transit OnDemand app for a hassle-free journey to and from Concerts in the Park.

For concertgoers who prefer to drive, Central Park now boasts an additional 268 parking stalls, including accessible and EV charging spaces.

This expansion ensures that finding a parking spot is quick and easy, allowing you to focus on what really matters, enjoying the music.

Each concert begins at 7 p.m., with food vendors on site starting at 5 p.m.

Santa Clarita Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series and transportation options, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts or email aeo@santaclarita.gov.

