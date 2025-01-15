header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 15
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors Showcase
| Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
Water drop


The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

The theme of the contest this year is “FRIENDSHIP: The Heartbeat of Global Peace.” Students are encouraged to highlight the power of friendship to foster understanding, collaboration and peace across borders.

The top entries from Santa Clarita will be submitted to Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C. to compete with submissions from other Sister Cities organizations around the world for the grand prize of $1,000 in each category.

To qualify, students must be between 12 and 18-years-old as of April 1, 2025. Applicants aged 12-14 will compete in one showcase, while those aged 15-18 will compete in another. Interested teens may submit one entry per category, along with a completed entry form, by visiting SantaClaritaSisterCities.org. Guidelines and criteria for each category are also outlined on the website. Online submissions are due to Santa Clarita Sister Cities by Friday, March 14, 2025.

Santa Clarita Sister Cities is a local organization with a mission to foster international partnerships between the City of Santa Clarita and cities abroad, and to promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation through reciprocal youth, cultural, educational, professional, humanitarian and economic programs and exchanges. It is a member of Sisters Cities International, a nonprofit organization created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, to advance partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time. The City of Santa Clarita has two international Sister Cities — Tena, Ecuador and Sariaya, Philippines.

 For more information on Santa Clarita Sister Cities and the Young Artists and Authors Showcase and to submit an entry, visit SantaClaritaSisterCities.org. For questions about the showcase, please contact Tyler Pledger at (661) 286-4176 or email SisterCities@santaclarita.gov.
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness

Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the second episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city's official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase

Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
The Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase Painters, Pictures and Prose Contest is now accepting submissions. Deadline to submit is Friday Feb. 28.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 13-19: Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Jan. 13-19: Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 19.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 14: City Council to Approve Commission Appointments

Jan. 14: City Council to Approve Commission Appointments
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers. It will discuss approval of appointments to city commissions.
FULL STORY...
Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims
After announcing the Cancellation of The People’s March, the Women's March Foundation has pivoted to volunteerism for victims of the Los Angeles wildfire victims.
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
Eaton Fire officials will host a  virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and  discuss recovery.
Property Tax Disaster Relief Available to Victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires
Property owners who have been impacted by the current wildfires in Los Angeles County may be eligible for various property tax disaster relief.
Jan. 18: Assemblywoman Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is partnering with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley for a Day of Service focused on supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.
SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2025 Gardening Class schedule, featuring a series of innovative workshops designed to inspire, educate, and empower the community to create beautiful, sustainable landscapes.
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres.
Through Jan 15: Windblown Dust and Ash Possible in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:00 p.m.
County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage
To help wildfire survivors who are wondering whether their house is still standing, Los Angeles County has launched an interactive map that shows the status of their property. The virtual map includes photos and a color-coded key that reflects levels of damage.
Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC breast surgical oncologist Amanda Woodworth, MD, has been appointed co-chair of the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable Risk Assessment, Screening, Risk Reduction and Early Diagnosis Priority Team.
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the second episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
County Veterans Services Move to Regional Centers ‘Until Further Notice’
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, a 10-story building in downtown Los Angeles and home to the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and various veteran service partners, has now closed to the public.
Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase
The Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase Painters, Pictures and Prose Contest is now accepting submissions. Deadline to submit is Friday Feb. 28.
Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale
College of the Canyons freshman Wyatt Wilson finished with 32 points to lead the Cougars men's basketball team past visiting Glendale College 96-74 during the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Cougars Handed Home Loss by No. 6 Glendale
College of the Canyons women's basketball was beaten 81-37 by No. 6 state-ranked Glendale College, suffering defeat in the Western State Conference, South Division opener at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
Jan. 30-Feb. 2: ESCAPE Theatre Presents 50th Production ‘Annie’
ESCAPE Theatre will present its 50th Production, "Annie" from Thursday, Jan. 30 thru Sunday, Feb. 2 at the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 28: Deadline for SCAA Art Scholarships for High School Seniors
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its 2025 Scholarship Program, designed to support talented high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley. Applications are open and will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 28.
Jan. 15: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
DoorDash Waive Fees, Donates to World Central Kitchen
Due to continuing wildfires raging across Los Angeles County DoorDash will continue to waive fees on orders in the county and donate $1 to World Central Kitchen for every order placed in the area, up to $1 million.
Death Toll Reaches 24 in L.A. Wildfires, More Wind Expected
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed. There currently are three active fires in L.A. County. The Lida Fire near Acton is 100% contained.
LAHSA Postpones Homeless Count Due to Wildfires
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the postponement of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for at least 30 days.
Feb. 6: Raised on TV to Open SCVBandscast at The Main
As part of SCVBandscast, Raised on TV will play at The Main in Newhall on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
