Episode Five: ‘Santa Clarita Voices’ Features Recreation, Community Services

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the fifth episode of “Santa Clarita Voices,” the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the community.

This episode features city of Santa Clarita Director of Recreation and Community Services, Janine Prado, along with Recreation and Community Services Manager, Lance O’Keefe, and is available now with video on Spotify and the city’s YouTube Channel, as well as audio on Apple Podcasts.

Host Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin, Janine Prado and Lance O’Keefe share an in-depth conversation about what the city offers in terms of recreation and community services, including youth and adult sports, drug prevention programs, opportunities for youth employment and more.

From ways the city continues to be committed to preventing drug use across the community, classes for a wide range of interests, to an inside look at what is coming to The Rink Sports Pavilion, this episode of “Santa Clarita Voices” offers something for everyone.

“Santa Clarita Voices” features interviews with a new guest or multiple guests each episode and covers a wide range of topics, from city insights, current projects and more. With a new episode released each month, listeners and viewers can expect a fresh and intuitive perspective on life in Santa Clarita.

To view “Santa Clarita Voices Episode 5” visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=fX2K5oO1WGc.

