‘Equestrian Fire’ Breaks Out Near Pitchess Detention Center Early Monday

Uploaded: , Monday, Jun 8, 2020

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters worked to contain a 75-acre brush fire, dubbed the “Equestrian Fire,” near Pitchess Detention Center early Monday morning.

The blaze quickly grew to double digits around 4:30 a.m., after firefighters first received reports of a 5-acre fire on Tapia Canyon, which is on the east side of Interstate 5, near 3:40 a.m., according to Fire Supervisors Bernard Peters.

Three @LACoFireAirOps water-dropping helicopters used night vision technology to assist.

“The fire is 30% contained,” he said around 6:45 a.m., adding that “some structures nearby at (the) Wayside (jail facility) were threatened, but there are no reports of structures damaged.”

Just before 7 a.m., the blaze had grown to 60 acres with “no active flames,” said Peters.

By around 8:15 a.m., Fire Inspector Henry Narvaez confirmed the fire had grown to 75% and remained 30% contained.

“There are no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters,” he said, adding that there were also no evacuations.

The Equestrian Fire comes after the National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory and red flag warning set through Monday afternoon with north winds up to 40 mph and “damaging gusts up to 60 mph.”

“Cause has not been officially identified at this point,” said Fire Engineer Anthony Akins.

