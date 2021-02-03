header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 2
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
treaty
Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President
| Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021

Erika D. BeckErika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.

“I want to understand how people experience our academic and campus community, and I want to learn about the hopes, aspirations, opportunities and challenges from a wide variety of campus constituencies,” said Beck, who took office on Jan 11., succeeding former CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison, who retired at the end of last year. “While there are many challenges that face us in this moment, I am confident that the long-range future for CSUN is incredibly bright as we continue to serve as a model for equitable and inclusive higher education. At the conclusion of my listening tour, I will report back to the campus what I have learned, and we will work together to establish a road map for the future.”

Beck comes to CSUN from CSU Channel Islands, where she was president for more than four years. Prior to that, she was provost and executive vice president at Nevada State College. She said she appreciates that the events of the past year — from political tumult and racial strife to the pandemic — have had an impact on the CSUN community.

“At the heart of all the crises that we have faced this year is an inequitable landscape that replicates privilege and perpetuates inequity,” she said. “And while the challenges before us are daunting, our collective work has the ability to forever reshape the landscape and facilitate a brighter and more equitable future for us all.

“With the developments in vaccines, I am confident that we are getting closer to a time when we will be able to resume much more in-person academic activity this fall than we have for the past year,” she said. “That said, the extraordinary economic toll of the pandemic will impact our students and their families much longer. We will need to redouble our efforts to ensure our students have the resources they need to persist to graduation and beyond.

“Our work in realizing racial justice will take much longer, and require the full and dedicated participation of every member of our community as we establish an intentional plan that includes resources and an honest and ongoing assessment of our progress,” she continued.
“CSUN has always served as a leader in racial and social justice. I am confident that, working together, we can enact the change we need to realize our values and serve as a role model for other academic communities.”

A native Californian, Beck holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California, San Diego, a master’s degree in psychology from San Diego State University and a Ph.D. in experimental psychology from the U.C., San Diego, where she also served as a faculty fellow. A former research associate at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, she has conducted research in the areas of developmental and cognitive neuroscience.

Beck said she was attracted to CSUN because of the university’s reputation “as one of the most significant facilitators of social mobility in our country.”

“CSUN has a well-deserved reputation for equitable and inclusive education, facilitated by the exceptional faculty who lead robust academic and research programs in service of nearly 40,000 students and 370,000 alumni,” she said. “So, it strikes me that this incredible institution — nestled in a region that serves as a magnet for innovation across a wide array of disciplines — is ideally suited to lead the future of public higher education as we continue to drive the future of Southern Californian by expanding opportunity across an inequitable landscape.”

Beck said equity, inclusion and justice are at the very heart of her leadership philosophy.

“They are the reason that I have dedicated my career to expanding access to the transformative power of higher education because a college degree does not just impact individual lives, it changes entire family trees and elevates every member of our community,” she said. “I work every day to ensure that all of my decisions are grounded in an equity lens, and that decisions are informed by diverse perspectives and lived experiences in service of inclusive excellence.”

Beck said the listening tour she is currently on is particularly important because it will help her shape her priorities for the campus and its constituencies in the coming years.

“As a leader, I believe that institutional priorities are something we set as a community, and that will take time and collaboration,” she said. “Given that I am new to the campus and the community, it is important that I engage with many campus stakeholders to understand the culture, the history and the opportunities before us as we write the next chapter of our journey.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President

Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost

CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence

College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence
Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
FULL STORY...

Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Makes $9,500 Donation to College of the Canyons

Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Makes $9,500 Donation to College of the Canyons
Sunday, Jan 31, 2021
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita donated $9,500 to College of the Canyons, which will be divided equally to establish a scholarship fund for culinary arts students and the college's Basic Needs Center.
FULL STORY...

COC Aerospace, Science Team Selected to Work with NASA

COC Aerospace, Science Team Selected to Work with NASA
Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
Launched in 2016, the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Sciences Team (AST)—which includes High Altitude Student Payload (HASP) and RockSat-X—continues to secure its positive reputation of being selected for space flight on NASA student platforms and successfully competing at the university level.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President
Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.
Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Bill Miranda
The Valley Industry Association salutes the city of Santa Clarita for its continued strong, active support.
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Bill Miranda
Adolfo Gonzales Begins Tenure as L.A. County’s Chief Probation Officer
Dr. Adolfo Gonzales began his tenure Monday as Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 5
Adolfo Gonzales Begins Tenure as L.A. County’s Chief Probation Officer
Feb. 4: Santa Clarita Parks & Recreation Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6:00 p.m.
Feb. 4: Santa Clarita Parks & Recreation Virtual Regular Meeting
CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost
The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.
CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost
Santa Clarita City Manager Urges Residents to Support Local Businesses
We are closing in on a year since the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns and restrictions here in Santa Clarita and around the globe.
Santa Clarita City Manager Urges Residents to Support Local Businesses
Saugus Woman Who Stole from SCV Girl Scouts Disciplined by State Accountancy Board
After filing a formal accusation, the California Board of Accountancy recently disciplined a Saugus woman convicted of stealing from a local Girl Scouts troop.
Saugus Woman Who Stole from SCV Girl Scouts Disciplined by State Accountancy Board
SCV Nonprofit Continues to Serve Veteran Community Despite Pandemic
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has continued to actively serve our veteran community throughout the COVID–19 pandemic which began one year ago.
SCV Nonprofit Continues to Serve Veteran Community Despite Pandemic
City Expected to Offer First Glimpse Into 2021-22 Budget
Santa Clarita officials are expected Tuesday to offer a first look into the city’s 2021-22 spending plan, which looks at how the city will move forward after more than a year of dealing with the revenue impacts associated with COVID-19.
City Expected to Offer First Glimpse Into 2021-22 Budget
Newhall Press Room Welcomes Le Cordon Bleu Trained Chef Larry Bethea
The Newhall Press Room is looking forward to re-opening and serving the community with more amazing food and wine.
Newhall Press Room Welcomes Le Cordon Bleu Trained Chef Larry Bethea
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – February 2021
There are a variety of virtual opportunities available for residents of all ages with the Santa Clarita Public Library.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – February 2021
Candlelight Vigil in Remembrance of Pedro Roman Scheduled for Thursday
Family members of 17-year-old Pedro Roman announced Monday the Valencia High School student died, following a recent relapse of his cancer.
Candlelight Vigil in Remembrance of Pedro Roman Scheduled for Thursday
Applications Available for CDE’s Summer Food Service Program
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that applications are available for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), both federally funded, state-administered programs that serve free meals to children eighteen and younger when school is out of session.
Applications Available for CDE’s Summer Food Service Program
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
treaty
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 5 More Dead at Henry Mayo; ‘Critical Moment’ in Pandemic
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 85 new deaths and 4,223 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported five new deaths since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 5 More Dead at Henry Mayo; ‘Critical Moment’ in Pandemic
Feb. 3: Interactive Online Art Reception for City’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is taking virtual art experiences to a new level with the first interactive online art reception for the exhibit “Landscapes of the Mind.”
Feb. 3: Interactive Online Art Reception for City’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ Exhibit
CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition
Nearly two weeks after announcing its decision to cancel its fall sports championships, California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section officials announced Monday the return of high school cross-country competitions.
CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition
College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence
Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery
Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed a Saugus Trader Joe’s at gunpoint Sunday night.
Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery
L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the second case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the United Kingdom.
L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases
City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website
The Community Task Force on Homelessness and the city of Santa Clarita have launched a comprehensive public 'Homeless Action' website designed to streamline local coordination and implement the Task Force's goals.
City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website
Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents
The abbreviated history of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County began with a head start and ended with a game of catch-up to vaccinate 10 million residents.
Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents
‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack
The man who died after completing an obstacle course during production of the game show “Wipeout” in Santa Clarita died as a result of a heart attack, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner documents.
‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack
%d bloggers like this: