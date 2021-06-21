header image

1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody).

Estranged Husband Gets 34.5 Years for Michelle Dorsey’s Murder
| Monday, Jun 21, 2021

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Monday sentenced Matthew “James” Dorsey to 34.5 years in state prison for the stabbing murder of his estranged wife, Michelle Dorsey.

All eight speakers, friends and members of the Dorsey family, requested a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the man who pleaded no contest to the charges last month.

Judge Cynthia Ulfig ultimately passed down the sentence with the possibility of parole, which she gave with reluctance, while reminding the court the recommendations were guided by District Attorney George Gascón’s special directives.

The sentence included 26 years to life for the murder charge, and 9.5 years for the remaining four charges, which included attempted kidnapping, residential burglary, evading police and resisting a law enforcement officer. The years were to be served consecutively, per the Ulfig’s ruling.

Due to California’s statutory Elderly Parole Program, an inmate is automatically eligible for a parole hearing once the person is over the age of 50, providing the person has served at least 20 years of their sentence. The law makes Dorsey eligible for parole in 20 years, when he’ll be 61.

What Happened?

In court on Monday, eight victim impact statements were read by the friends and family of Michelle Dorsey, detailing what had transpired on that morning.

According to their statements, those closest to Michelle said her estranged husband had been both emotionally and verbally abusive for fears – from tearing family photos off the wall and throwing them in a barbecue, to threatening to sell his share of equity in the home unless she had sex with him, and purchasing a car for a waitress he had just met.

During her statement before the court, Jessica Jordan, Michelle’s sister, said one of her three nephews awoke on April 15 at their Fir Court home and tried to help his mom after his father had broken into the home in the early-morning hours, waited for Michelle and then punched and stabbed her to death.

“I looked down at my nephew’s legs … there was blood from his mother covering his legs,” said Jordan. “I couldn’t help but feel numb. How could this have happened?”

The family alleged that the incident not only was the result of years of abuse that resulted in court orders against Matthew, but also the fact that Michelle, in the last few months of her life and two years after she had filed for legal separation, had begun dating another man.

“I was blessed to have Michelle in my life and to call her my girlfriend for the last few months,” said Skye Girard, Michelle’s boyfriend who she had met in December. “A beautiful soul who is working so hard to better herself, and build a better life for three boys, was taken, and she will never get to live the life she was working so towards. The monster that took her life should have no hope for a future either.”

After traveling from Washington to carry out a plan to fatally beat and stab his estranged wife to death, and after having followed through with that plan, Dorsey then took the Chevy Malibu parked in front of the home and led law enforcement on a daylong manhunt that covered a large portion of northern L.A. County. He would be arrested later that day, plead no contest to all five charges a little over a month later, and be sentenced on Monday — 67 days after Michelle Dorsey was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sentencing

Ulfig expressed her hope that any future parole hearings would take into account the eight victim impact statements — read in court Monday by tearful friends and family of Michelle, most of whom had expressed their fear for themselves and the three Dorsey sons should their father have the chance of release.

Danielle Quemuel, a lifelong friend of Michelle, returned to a previous phrase to express her feelings regarding possible parole, calling it once again a “miscarriage of justice.”

“He should never be able to have parole,” said Quemuel. “I mean, we’re happy he’s off the streets, for now, but the fact is on any given day, our case before (this case’s) time, he would live the rest of his life in prison.”

“And it’s scary to know what (the family) is going to have to endure in the future, thinking about where they live or what they’re doing and have to leave,” she added. “Justice was not served today.”

Detective Chris Dimmitt, who had investigated the case on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, said he hoped the sentence gave some closure to the family and called it a “step in the right direction.” But he added that given the circumstances he and his department were not happy with the sentencing — one they saw as a possible outcome nearly two months ago.

“He should be sentenced to life without parole,” said Dimmitt, following the sentencing. “That should be the sentence and it’s what we were seeking today and we didn’t get it.”

He added that “without a doubt,” if the new policies from the D.A.’s office had not been in effect, the case — had it gone to trial — would have resulted in life without parole.

“Gascón has forbidden the filing of special circumstances in any new case,” according to Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami, who’s been a vocal critic of the D.A.’s special directives that have significantly limited potential sentences.

“That means in Los Angeles County, we no longer have the death penalty and we no longer have life without the possibility of parole,” he said. “(Gascón’s special directive) is even more dangerous because of ‘elder parole,’ which Gascón supported.”

SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Explains Current Cal/OSHA Workplace Guidance; 28,130 Total SCV Cases
Monday, Jun 21, 2021
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 124 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,130 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Three More Overdoses Reported at Pitchess Detention Center
Monday, Jun 21, 2021
Three additional Pitchess Detention Center inmates were transported to the hospital following suspected drug-related overdoses Monday.
FULL STORY...
DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade for Eligible Californians
Monday, Jun 21, 2021
The Department of Motor Vehicles announced it is offering eligible Californians a free REAL ID upgrade for a limited time for anyone who received a driver's license or identification card during the pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Explains Current Cal/OSHA Workplace Guidance; 28,130 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 124 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,130 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students
Nine College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
Three More Overdoses Reported at Pitchess Detention Center
Three additional Pitchess Detention Center inmates were transported to the hospital following suspected drug-related overdoses Monday.
DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade for Eligible Californians
The Department of Motor Vehicles announced it is offering eligible Californians a free REAL ID upgrade for a limited time for anyone who received a driver's license or identification card during the pandemic.
Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice
The California Highway Patrol is partnering with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign beginning Friday, giving motorists “a dozen reasons not to speed.”
Vector Control Encourages Residents to Make Mosquitoes and Their Bites ‘One Less Worry’ This Summer
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has launched its summer campaign, “One Less Mosquito, One Less Worry” during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week to encourage residents to make mosquito control a part of their daily routine.
Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV
The movie “Babylon,” directed by an Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, is set to film near the Santa Clarita Valley in July, with the film’s casting in search of local residents to play extras.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 21-27, 2021.
Fire Station 81 Shooting Prompts County Review of Firefighter Trauma
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss Tuesday a strategy to address workplace trauma in the L.A. County Fire Department.
Estranged Husband Gets 34.5 Years for Michelle Dorsey’s Murder
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Monday sentenced Matthew “James” Dorsey to 34.5 years in state prison for the stabbing murder of his estranged wife, Michelle Dorsey.
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
J.R.’s Comedy Club Returns to Bring Laughs Back to SCV
Starting this weekend, live comedy is coming back to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Woman Testifies Stevenson Ranch Grammy Winner Raped Her on Hollywood Street
During the second day of testimony during the preliminary hearing for Noel Fisher, the Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning producer arrested on suspicion of 26 counts of sexual assault and/or rape, the second victim to testify alleged that he grabbed her arm and forced her face down into the cushion of a car seat.
Legislators Explain Votes Leading to Juvenile Inmate Plan
After a state-appointed committee shared a controversial plan to realign the justice system, which would place all of L.A. County’s juvenile offenders in two local camps, local legislators shared their views on their votes for the bills that made the plan possible.
City Must Pay $5 Million If Solar Panels Are Demolished
In a ruling of “power versus space … two great pillars of environmental sustainability,” open space won this week, a win for city officials — at a $5 million price.
June 22: First In-Person City Council Regular Meeting
The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials. Beginning June 22, City Council meetings will return to a fully in-person format.
Plan to Place Juvenile Inmates in Saugus Facilities Raises Concerns
L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Santa Clarita City Council members were surprised this week by news of a state-appointed committee’s plan to move juvenile offenders to a pair of facilities in Saugus.
SCV Human Relations Roundtable Releases Statement Recognizing Juneteenth
The city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable released a statement recognizing Juneteenth, which commemorates the freeing of enslaved African Americans in the Southern states of the United States of America.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Community to Celebrate Father’s Day, Juneteenth Safely; SCV Cases Total 28,101
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed nine new deaths and 253 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,101 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Launches New Law Enforcement Technology Program
College of the Canyons announced it will launch a first-of-its-kind Law Enforcement Technology program slated to begin in Fall 2021, that will focus on the emerging trends and potential applications for new technologies in criminal investigations and other law enforcement operations.
State Launches New Digital Tool for Easy Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Record
The California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Technology announced today a new Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record for Californians.
City Invites the Community to Family-Friendly Walking Tour of Old Town Newhall
As part of the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan update, the city of Santa Clarita will host a walking tour and pop-up booth at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
