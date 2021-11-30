header image

November 30
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
EVERFI Awards Hart District National Empowered Seal
| Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021

Empowered DistrictThe William S. Hart Union High School District has been awarded the National Empowered Seal for its commitment to whole-child education by EVERFI.

The EVERFI Empowered Seal, awarded to less than 6% of North American school districts, is a designation awarded to K-12 districts and individual schools that have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to whole-child education through the use of EVERFI’s comprehensive, evidence-informed digital programs.

“We are honored to be part of the six percent of districts across the nation to earn the EVERFI Empowered District designation,” said Dave LeBarron, director of Curriculum and Assessment for the Hart School District. “Our teaches are dedicated to addressing both the academic and social needs of their students because they know that it not only impacts how healthy and productive students are now, but also their well-being and success far beyond the high school years.”

EVERFI’s programs inform and empower students on critical issues including financial literacy, social-emotional learning, health and wellness, inclusion, and college and career readiness. Educating the whole child not only impacts how healthy, engaged and productive students are during school but also their well-being and success far beyond their K-12 years.
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
