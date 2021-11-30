EVERFI Awards Hart District National Empowered Seal

The William S. Hart Union High School District has been awarded the National Empowered Seal for its commitment to whole-child education by EVERFI.
The EVERFI Empowered Seal, awarded to less than 6% of North American school districts, is a designation awarded to K-12 districts and individual schools that have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to whole-child education through the use of EVERFI’s comprehensive, evidence-informed digital programs.
“We are honored to be part of the six percent of districts across the nation to earn the EVERFI Empowered District designation,” said Dave LeBarron, director of Curriculum and Assessment for the Hart School District. “Our teaches are dedicated to addressing both the academic and social needs of their students because they know that it not only impacts how healthy and productive students are now, but also their well-being and success far beyond the high school years.”
EVERFI’s programs inform and empower students on critical issues including financial literacy, social-emotional learning, health and wellness, inclusion, and college and career readiness. Educating the whole child not only impacts how healthy, engaged and productive students are during school but also their well-being and success far beyond their K-12 years.
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division searched the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Monday to investigate the disappearance of Heidi Planck, who was reported missing by her ex-husband on Oct. 20, 2021.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program, a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes.
Find something for everyone at the various events happening in Santa Clarita this holiday season including Six Flags Magic Mountain's magical winter experience, an international film festival and holiday shows.
Every November in honor of National Family Caregiver Month, Los Angeles County Department Of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) recognizes the important role of Los Angeles County's caregivers who provide essential care, support and medical assistance to older and dependent adults.
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management announced it will be on high alert due to the potential of very strong winds and fire weather conditions that will impact much of our County through Friday morning.
Just in time for this Thanksgiving holiday, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., in partnership with Christy Smith and Grocery Outlet, donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans and additional non-perishables for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
