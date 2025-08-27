Every Body Plays Returns: LA County Parks Reboots Popular After-School Program with New Activities

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of Every Body Plays, a refreshed and reimagined after-school program for youth ages 7 to 17.
Launching on Sept. 2, 2025, and running through May 22, 2026, the free program will take place Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 59 LA County Parks locations.
Every Body Plays offers families a safe, supportive and welcoming space where kids and teens can play, create, explore and thrive after school.
This year’s reboot brings an exciting lineup of hands-on, minds-on activities, including Homework Help, Tech Labs, Themed Arts & Crafts, Sports & Fitness, Outdoor Adventures, Movies in the Park, ESTEAM Activities, Holiday and Cultural Events, and Field Trips. Healthy snacks will also be provided daily at all sites.
“We’re proud to show up for kids and families across LA County,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “Our revitalized Every Body Plays program offers safe, engaging after-school options that support working families while giving kids and youth fun and enriching experiences that spark creativity, build confidence, and inspire growth—inside and out. Best of all, it’s completely free for families.”
With a focus on exploration, connection, and personal development, Every Body Plays empowers youth to learn new skills, build friendships, and make lasting memories, all in their own neighborhood park. Registration is now open. Families are encouraged to sign up early to reserve their child’s spot in this exciting program.
Every Body Plays Program Sites:
-CASTAIC SPORTS COMPLEX
31320 N. Castaic Road, Castaic, 91384 (661) 775-8865
-VAL VERDE PARK
30300 W Arlington Road, Castaic, 91384 (661) 257-4014
-ADVENTURE PARK
10130 S. Gunn Ave, Whittier, 90605 (562) 698-7645
-ALLEN J. MARTIN PARK
14830 S Giordano St., La Puente, 91744 (626) 918-5263
-ALONDRA PARK
3850 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Lawndale, 90260 (310) 217-8366
-AMIGO PARK
5707 S. Juarez Ave., Whittier, 90606 (562) 908-4702
-ARCADIA PARK
405 S. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, 91007 (626) 821-4619
-ATHENS PARK
12603 S. Broadway Ave., Los Angeles, 90061 (323) 242-1899
-BASSETT PARK
510 Vineland Ave., Bassett, CA 91746 (626) 333-0959
-BELVEDERE PARK
4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, 90022 (323) 260-2342
-BETHUNE PARK
1244 E. 61st St., Los Angeles, CA 90001 (323) 846-1895
-BODGER PARK
14900 S. Yukon Ave., Hawthorne, 90250 (310) 676-2085
-CAROLYN ROSAS PARK
18500 Fajardo St., Rowland Heights, 91748 (626) 854-5557
-CHARTER OAK PARK
20261 E. Covina Blvd., Covina, 91723 (626) 339-0411
-CITY TERRACE PARK
1126 N. Hazard Ave., Los Angeles, 90063 (323) 260-2371
-COL. LEON H. WASHINGTON PARK
8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles, 90002 (323) 586-7205
-CRESCENTA VALLEY PARK
3901 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta, 91214 (818) 249-5940
-DALTON PARK
18867 E. Armstead St., Azusa, 91702 (626) 852-1491
-DEL AIRE PARK
12601 S. Isis Ave., Hawthorne, CA 90251 (310) 643-4976
-DEXTER PARK
11053 N. Trail Road, Sylmar, 91352 (818) 896-3210
-DON KNABE PARK
19700 S. Bloomfield Ave., Cerritos, 90703 (562) 924-5144
-DR. RICHARD RIOUX PARK
26233 W. Faulkner Drive, Stevenson Ranch, 91381 (661) 222-9536
-EARVIN MAGIC JOHNSON PARK
905 E. El Segundo Blvd., Los Angeles, 90059 (323) 942-8457
-EAST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ PARK
15116 S. Atlantic Ave., Compton, 90221 (310) 603-3724
-EL CARISO PARK
13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar, 91342 (818) 367-5043
-ENTERPRISE PARK
13055 Clovis Ave., Los Angeles, 90059 (310) 603-3725
-FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT PARK
7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles, 90001 (323) 586-7228
-GEORGE LANE PARK
5520 W. Ave. L-8, Lancaster, 93536 (661) 722-7780
-GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER PARK
1400 E. 118th St., Los Angeles, 90059 (323) 357-3030
-HACIENDA HEIGHTS COMMUNITY CENTER
1234 Valencia Ave., Hacienda Heights, 91745 (626) 333-3250
-HELEN KELLER PARK
12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, 90044 (323) 241-6702
-JACKIE ROBINSON PARK
8773 East Avenue R, Sun Valley, 93543 (661) 944-2880
-JESSE OWENS PARK
9651 South Western Ave., Los Angeles, 90047 (323) 241-6704
-LADERA PARK
6027 Ladera Park Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90056 (323) 298-3629
-LENNOX PARK
10828 S. Condon Ave., Lennox, 90304 (310) 419-6712
-LOMA ALTA PARK
3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena, 91001 (626) 398-5451
-MANZANITA PARK
1747 S. Kwis Ave., Hacienda Heights, 91745 (626) 333-6246
-MAYBERRY PARK
13201 E. Meyer Road, Whittier, 90605 (562) 944-9727
-MONA PARK
2291 E. 121st Street, Compton, 90222 (310) 603-3729
-NOGALES PARK
2603 Grand Ave., Walnut Park, 90255 (323) 395-5771
-OBREGON PARK
4021 E. 1st Street, Los Angeles, 90063 (323) 260-2344
-PAMELA PARK
2236 Goodall Ave., Duarte, 91001 (626) 357-1619
-PATHFINDER PARK
18150 Pathfinder Rd, Rowland Heights, 91748 (562) 690-0933
-PEARBLOSSOM PARK
33922 N. 121st Street E. Pearblossom, 93553 (661) 944-2988
-RIM GROVE PARK
747 N. Rimgrove Drive, La Puente, 91744 (626) 330-8798
-ROWLAND HEIGHTS PARK
1500 S. Banida Ave., Rowland Heights, 91748 (626) 912-6774
-ROY CAMPANELLA PARK
14812 Stanford Ave., Compton, 90220 (310) 603-3720
-SALAZAR PARK
3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, 90023 (323) 266-3100
-SAN ANGELO PARK
245 S. San Angelo Ave., La Puente, 91746 (626) 968-2666
-SAYBROOK PARK
6250 E. Northside Drive, Los Angeles, 90022 (323) 724-8546
-SORENSEN PARK
11419 Rose Hedge Drive, Whitter, 90606 (562) 908-7763
-STEINMETZ PARK
1545 S. Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights, 91745 (626) 855-5383
-STEPHEN SORENSEN PARK
16801 East Ave. P., Lake Los Angeles, 93591 (661) 264-1249
-SUNSHINE PARK
515 E. Deepmead Ave., La Puente, 91744 (626) 854-5559
-TED WATKINS PARK
1335 E. 103rd St., Los Angeles, 90002 (323) 357-3032
-VALLEYDALE PARK
5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa, 91702 (626) 334-8020
-VICTORIA PARK
419 E. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Carson, 90746 (310) 217-8370
-WALNUT NATURE CENTER
7818 Pacific Blvd., Walnut Park, 90255 (323) 395-5771
-WILLIAM STEINMETZ PARK
1545 S. Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights, 91745 (626) 855-5383
-WISHING TREE PARK
20400 Budlong Ave., Torrance, 90502 (424) 499-8007
For more information on Every Body Plays, visit parks.lacounty.gov/everybodyplays.
