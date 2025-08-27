Every Body Plays Returns: LA County Parks Reboots Popular After-School Program with New Activities

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of Every Body Plays, a refreshed and reimagined after-school program for youth ages 7 to 17.

Launching on Sept. 2, 2025, and running through May 22, 2026, the free program will take place Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 59 LA County Parks locations.

Every Body Plays offers families a safe, supportive and welcoming space where kids and teens can play, create, explore and thrive after school.

This year’s reboot brings an exciting lineup of hands-on, minds-on activities, including Homework Help, Tech Labs, Themed Arts & Crafts, Sports & Fitness, Outdoor Adventures, Movies in the Park, ESTEAM Activities, Holiday and Cultural Events, and Field Trips. Healthy snacks will also be provided daily at all sites.

“We’re proud to show up for kids and families across LA County,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “Our revitalized Every Body Plays program offers safe, engaging after-school options that support working families while giving kids and youth fun and enriching experiences that spark creativity, build confidence, and inspire growth—inside and out. Best of all, it’s completely free for families.”

With a focus on exploration, connection, and personal development, Every Body Plays empowers youth to learn new skills, build friendships, and make lasting memories, all in their own neighborhood park. Registration is now open. Families are encouraged to sign up early to reserve their child’s spot in this exciting program.

Every Body Plays Program Sites:

-CASTAIC SPORTS COMPLEX

31320 N. Castaic Road, Castaic, 91384 (661) 775-8865

-VAL VERDE PARK

30300 W Arlington Road, Castaic, 91384 (661) 257-4014

-ADVENTURE PARK

10130 S. Gunn Ave, Whittier, 90605 (562) 698-7645

-ALLEN J. MARTIN PARK

14830 S Giordano St., La Puente, 91744 (626) 918-5263

-ALONDRA PARK

3850 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Lawndale, 90260 (310) 217-8366

-AMIGO PARK

5707 S. Juarez Ave., Whittier, 90606 (562) 908-4702

-ARCADIA PARK

405 S. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, 91007 (626) 821-4619

-ATHENS PARK

12603 S. Broadway Ave., Los Angeles, 90061 (323) 242-1899

-BASSETT PARK

510 Vineland Ave., Bassett, CA 91746 (626) 333-0959

-BELVEDERE PARK

4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, 90022 (323) 260-2342

-BETHUNE PARK

1244 E. 61st St., Los Angeles, CA 90001 (323) 846-1895

-BODGER PARK

14900 S. Yukon Ave., Hawthorne, 90250 (310) 676-2085

-CAROLYN ROSAS PARK

18500 Fajardo St., Rowland Heights, 91748 (626) 854-5557

-CHARTER OAK PARK

20261 E. Covina Blvd., Covina, 91723 (626) 339-0411

-CITY TERRACE PARK

1126 N. Hazard Ave., Los Angeles, 90063 (323) 260-2371

-COL. LEON H. WASHINGTON PARK

8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles, 90002 (323) 586-7205

-CRESCENTA VALLEY PARK

3901 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta, 91214 (818) 249-5940

-DALTON PARK

18867 E. Armstead St., Azusa, 91702 (626) 852-1491

-DEL AIRE PARK

12601 S. Isis Ave., Hawthorne, CA 90251 (310) 643-4976

-DEXTER PARK

11053 N. Trail Road, Sylmar, 91352 (818) 896-3210

-DON KNABE PARK

19700 S. Bloomfield Ave., Cerritos, 90703 (562) 924-5144

-DR. RICHARD RIOUX PARK

26233 W. Faulkner Drive, Stevenson Ranch, 91381 (661) 222-9536

-EARVIN MAGIC JOHNSON PARK

905 E. El Segundo Blvd., Los Angeles, 90059 (323) 942-8457

-EAST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ PARK

15116 S. Atlantic Ave., Compton, 90221 (310) 603-3724

-EL CARISO PARK

13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar, 91342 (818) 367-5043

-ENTERPRISE PARK

13055 Clovis Ave., Los Angeles, 90059 (310) 603-3725

-FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT PARK

7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles, 90001 (323) 586-7228

-GEORGE LANE PARK

5520 W. Ave. L-8, Lancaster, 93536 (661) 722-7780

-GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER PARK

1400 E. 118th St., Los Angeles, 90059 (323) 357-3030

-HACIENDA HEIGHTS COMMUNITY CENTER

1234 Valencia Ave., Hacienda Heights, 91745 (626) 333-3250

-HELEN KELLER PARK

12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, 90044 (323) 241-6702

-JACKIE ROBINSON PARK

8773 East Avenue R, Sun Valley, 93543 (661) 944-2880

-JESSE OWENS PARK

9651 South Western Ave., Los Angeles, 90047 (323) 241-6704

-LADERA PARK

6027 Ladera Park Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90056 (323) 298-3629

-LENNOX PARK

10828 S. Condon Ave., Lennox, 90304 (310) 419-6712

-LOMA ALTA PARK

3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena, 91001 (626) 398-5451

-MANZANITA PARK

1747 S. Kwis Ave., Hacienda Heights, 91745 (626) 333-6246

-MAYBERRY PARK

13201 E. Meyer Road, Whittier, 90605 (562) 944-9727

-MONA PARK

2291 E. 121st Street, Compton, 90222 (310) 603-3729

-NOGALES PARK

2603 Grand Ave., Walnut Park, 90255 (323) 395-5771

-OBREGON PARK

4021 E. 1st Street, Los Angeles, 90063 (323) 260-2344

-PAMELA PARK

2236 Goodall Ave., Duarte, 91001 (626) 357-1619

-PATHFINDER PARK

18150 Pathfinder Rd, Rowland Heights, 91748 (562) 690-0933

-PEARBLOSSOM PARK

33922 N. 121st Street E. Pearblossom, 93553 (661) 944-2988

-RIM GROVE PARK

747 N. Rimgrove Drive, La Puente, 91744 (626) 330-8798

-ROWLAND HEIGHTS PARK

1500 S. Banida Ave., Rowland Heights, 91748 (626) 912-6774

-ROY CAMPANELLA PARK

14812 Stanford Ave., Compton, 90220 (310) 603-3720

-SALAZAR PARK

3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, 90023 (323) 266-3100

-SAN ANGELO PARK

245 S. San Angelo Ave., La Puente, 91746 (626) 968-2666

-SAYBROOK PARK

6250 E. Northside Drive, Los Angeles, 90022 (323) 724-8546

-SORENSEN PARK

11419 Rose Hedge Drive, Whitter, 90606 (562) 908-7763

-STEINMETZ PARK

1545 S. Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights, 91745 (626) 855-5383

-STEPHEN SORENSEN PARK

16801 East Ave. P., Lake Los Angeles, 93591 (661) 264-1249

-SUNSHINE PARK

515 E. Deepmead Ave., La Puente, 91744 (626) 854-5559

-TED WATKINS PARK

1335 E. 103rd St., Los Angeles, 90002 (323) 357-3032

-VALLEYDALE PARK

5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa, 91702 (626) 334-8020

-VICTORIA PARK

419 E. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Carson, 90746 (310) 217-8370

-WALNUT NATURE CENTER

7818 Pacific Blvd., Walnut Park, 90255 (323) 395-5771

-WILLIAM STEINMETZ PARK

1545 S. Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights, 91745 (626) 855-5383

-WISHING TREE PARK

20400 Budlong Ave., Torrance, 90502 (424) 499-8007

For more information on Every Body Plays, visit parks.lacounty.gov/everybodyplays.

Like this: Like Loading...