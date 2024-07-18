header image

July 18
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
Excessive Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
| Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
Hurricane Harbor
File photo: Parkgoers try to beat the heat at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Valencia.


The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 24 as triple digit temperatures have been forecast.

Excessive Heat Warning has also been issued for the same days in the following areas:

Antelope Valley

Western Antelope Valley

Eastern Antelope Valley

East San Gabriel Mountains

West San Fernando Valley

Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor

Calabasas/Agoura Hills

Northwest L.A. County Mountains

The detailed SCV forecast from the National Weather Service can be found below:

SCV Forecast

 A heat advisory has been issued for the following areas:

East San Fernando Valley: Friday, July 19 through Saturday, July 20

San Gabriel Valley:Friday, July 19 through Saturday, July 20

East Santa Monica Mountains: Friday, July 19  through Sunday, July 21

Western Santa Monica Mountains: Friday, July 19  through Sunday, July 21

Santa Susana Mountains: Friday, July 19  through Sunday, July 21

To check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly. For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide.

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, athletes, and those with a chronic medical condition who are more at risk for negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health recommends the following actions be taken on days with high temperatures:

 – Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated throughout the day. Your body loses water more rapidly through sweating to cool itself down. Drinking enough water helps you replenish the lost water and maintain proper bodily functions, prevent dehydration, and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

 – Think ahead, Plan, and Protect: If you need to go outside, avoid going out during the hottest hours. Wear sunscreen, lightweight and light-colored clothes and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

 – Car Safety: Cars get very hot inside, even with the windows ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone in a car.

 – Recognize Heat Illness: Be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what to do to care for them. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

 – Check on People More At-Risk: Regularly check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

 – Prepare for Power Outages: Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County health officer. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors.  If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The NWS HeatRisk takes into consideration:

 – How unusual the heat is for the time of the year

– The duration of the heat including both daytime and nighttime temperatures

– If those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC)

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 L.A. County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches

High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for July 17

Ocean Water Warning for July 17
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

Inspector General Issues New Report on LASD

Inspector General Issues New Report on LASD
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled Fourth Report Back on Meeting the Sheriff's Department's Obligations Under Senate Bill 1421.
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance

Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
On Tuesday, July 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, which will provide free legal representation to eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated Los Angeles County beginning in January of 2025.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership
In celebration of Zonta leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley, ten past presidents of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted the Installation of Officers and Directors for the 2024-2026 biennium on Monday, May 20 at the beautiful patio of Salt Creek Grille in Valencia.
Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
Summer is here! With the season in full swing and kids starting their school break, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes youth to one of its most popular and long-standing programs:
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball
Toby Lite, a middle infielder from Saugus High School has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball
Aug. 3: Back-to-School Bonanza at Tejon Outlets
The Outlets at Tejon are helping kids get ready for the new school year with its Back-to-School Bonanza happening Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 1 p.m.
Aug. 3: Back-to-School Bonanza at Tejon Outlets
TMU’s 2024 Global Outreach Team Travels the World
Every summer, The Master’s University sends students across the world to partner with missionaries, pastors, and church planters in sharing the gospel and serving local bodies of believers.
TMU’s 2024 Global Outreach Team Travels the World
LASD Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying Grand Theft Suspects
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in identifying grand theft suspects in a crime that occurred in Valencia.
LASD Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying Grand Theft Suspects
Aug. 4: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting ‘Back to the Beach’ Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites the community to a "Back to the Beach" themed square dance Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church.
Aug. 4: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting ‘Back to the Beach’ Square Dance
Hart District Appoints Susan Kim New West Ranch Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Susan Kim as the newest assistant principal at West Ranch High School.
Hart District Appoints Susan Kim New West Ranch Assistant Principal
Kaiser Panorama City Among Best Hospitals for 2024-2025
Several Kaiser Permanente hospitals across Southern California, including Panorama City Medical Center which serves the Santa Clarita Valley, are among the best in the nation and state for delivering safe, high-quality care based on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals analysis. 
Kaiser Panorama City Among Best Hospitals for 2024-2025
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Aug. 6: Death Cafe Coffee, Cake, Conversation
A Death Cafe Coffee, Cake and Conversation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 630-8:30 p.m. in the Milk and Honey Room at the North Oaks Church of Christ.
Aug. 6: Death Cafe Coffee, Cake, Conversation
Aug. 3-11: Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Summer Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
Aug. 3-11: Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale
TMU’s Mathiesen Drafted by Astros in 14th Round
Ryan Mathiesen, the power-hitting, power-throwing pitcher/third baseman for The Master's University baseball team, has been chosen by the Houston Astros in the 14th round of the MLB Draft.
TMU’s Mathiesen Drafted by Astros in 14th Round
CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 17 at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Several California Institute of the Arts alums were recognized for excellence in television across 118 categories.
CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits Hart District Student Programs
The WiSH Education Foundation Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 7-10 p.m. to benefit student programs in the William S. Hart Union School District.
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits Hart District Student Programs
July 22: CalCompetes Tax Credit Applications Begin
The California Competes Tax Credit application periods, amounts available, and committee meeting dates for fiscal year 2024-2025 have been posted here. 
July 22: CalCompetes Tax Credit Applications Begin
Ocean Water Warning for July 17
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 17
Providence Earns National Award for Health Equity Program
Providence has molded a promise, know me, care for me, ease my way, from ­­­its centuries-old mission of outreach to those most in need.
Providence Earns National Award for Health Equity Program
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year
For the 30th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year
ARTree Releases Fall 2024 Class Schedule
ARTree Community Art Center has released their schedule for the upcoming fall 2024 season. 
ARTree Releases Fall 2024 Class Schedule
SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
The SCV Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to introduce an exciting new initiative from that's designed to revolutionize the way you do business: SCV Business Hub.
SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
Santa Clarita Use Tax Rebate Program
Businesses that pay use tax may be eligible to direct a large portion of Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the City. 
Santa Clarita Use Tax Rebate Program
