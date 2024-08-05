header image

1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Excessive Heat Warning Continues for SCV
Monday, Aug 5, 2024
Hurricane Harbor
File photo: Parkgoers try to beat the heat at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Valencia.


The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Tuesday.

The warning issued also includes the following areas:

 – Antelope Valley

 – Western Antelope Valley

 – Eastern Antelope Valley

 – Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor

 – West San Fernando Valley

 – Calabasas/Agoura Hills

 – West Santa Monica Mountains

 – East Santa Monica Mountains

To check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly. For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide.

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, athletes, and those with a chronic medical condition who are more at risk for negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health recommends the following actions be taken on days with high temperatures:

(1) Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated throughout the day. Your body loses water more rapidly through sweating to cool itself down. Drinking enough water helps you replenish the lost water and maintain proper bodily functions, prevent dehydration, and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

(2) Think ahead, Plan, and Protect: If you need to go outside, avoid going out during the hottest hours. Wear sunscreen, lightweight and light-colored clothes and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

(3) Car Safety: Cars get very hot inside, even with the windows ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone in a car.

(4) Recognize Heat Illness: Be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what to do to care for them. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

(5) Check on People More At-Risk: Regularly check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

(6) Prepare for Power Outages: Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County health officer. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors.  If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The NWS HeatRisk takes into consideration:

 – How unusual the heat is for the time of the year

– The duration of the heat including both daytime and nighttime temperatures

– If those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC)

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.

 
