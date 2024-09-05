header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
practice_heat_safety

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County for the following areas:

West San Fernando Valley through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Los Angeles Inland Coast through Saturday, Sept. 7.

West Santa Monica Mountains through Saturday, Sept. 7.

East Santa Monica Mountains through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Calabasas/Agoura Hills through Saturday, Sept. 7.

East San Fernando Valley through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Santa Susana Mountains through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Northwest LA County Mountains/I-5 Corridor through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Western San Gabriel Mountains/Highway 14 Corridor through Saturday, Sept. 7.

East San Gabriel Mountains through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Western Antelope Valley through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Antelope Valley through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Eastern Antelope Valley through Saturday, Sept. 7.

San Gabriel Valley through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Malibu Coast through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Los Angeles County Beaches through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Palos Verdes Hills through Saturday, Sept. 7.

The city of Santa Clarita advises residents that with high temperatures forecasted through Saturday it is important to make sure children and the elderly stay safe. Residents can cool off and enjoy a book, movie or podcast at any of the three Santa Clarita Public Library branches, chill off on the ice at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 or dive into lap swim at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Library locations include:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library,

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Old Town Newhall Library,

24500 Main Street,

Newhall 91321

Valencia Library,

23743 W. Valencia Boulevard,

Valencia, CA 91355

During the excessive heat warning Santa Clarita library hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com, SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or TheCubeSantaClarita.com.

Los Angeles Library locations include:

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

To check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly. For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide.

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, athletes and those with a chronic medical condition who are more at risk for negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health recommends the following actions be taken on days with high temperatures:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated throughout the day. Your body loses water more rapidly through sweating to cool itself down. Drinking enough water helps you replenish the lost water and maintain proper bodily functions, prevent dehydration and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Think ahead, Plan, and Protect: If you need to go outside, avoid going out during the hottest hours. Wear sunscreen, lightweight and light-colored clothes and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Car Safety: Cars get very hot inside, even with the windows ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone in a car.

Recognize Heat Illness: Be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what to do to care for them. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on People More At-Risk: Regularly check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, those who live alone, pets and outdoor workers and athletes.

Prepare for Power Outages: Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors. If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.” 

County and city partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The NWS HeatRisk takes into consideration:

How unusual the heat is for the time of the year.

The duration of the heat including both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

If those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Center for Disease Control.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
