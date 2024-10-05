header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 6
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Excessive Heat Warning Predicts Triple Digit Temps for SCV
| Friday, Oct 4, 2024
heatwarning-1080x608

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures in the triple digits have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 7.

The following area will also see high temperatures Saturday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 7:

West San Fernando Valley

West Santa Monica Mountains

East Santa Monica Mountains

Calabasas/Agoura Hills

East San Fernando Valley

Santa Susana Mountains

San Gabriel Valley

Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor

East San Gabriel Mountains

Northwest L.A. County Mountains/I-5 Corridor

To check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city,visit the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly. For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide.

The NWS HeatRisk takes into consideration:

How unusual the heat is for the time of the year.

The duration of the heat including both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

If those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Center for Disease Control.

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, athletes, and those with a chronic medical condition who are more at risk for negative health impacts from extreme heat.

Public Health recommends the following actions be taken on days with high temperatures:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated throughout the day. Your body loses water more rapidly through sweating to cool itself down. Drinking enough water helps you replenish the lost water and maintain proper bodily functions, prevent dehydration, and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Think ahead, Plan, and Protect: If you need to go outside, avoid going out during the hottest hours. Wear sunscreen, lightweight and light-colored clothes and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Car Safety: Cars get very hot inside, even with the windows ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone in a car.

Recognize Heat Illness: Be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what to do to care for them. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on People More At-Risk: Regularly check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

Prepare for Power Outages: Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable, they can be dangerous,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors. If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.” 

County and city partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads and community pools.

To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 L.A. County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Excessive Heat Warning Predicts Triple Digit Temps for SCV

Excessive Heat Warning Predicts Triple Digit Temps for SCV
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures in the triple digits have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 7.
FULL STORY...

Barger Honors Retired CEO of Homes 4 Families

Barger Honors Retired CEO of Homes 4 Families
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently honored Donna Deutchman, the retired Chief Executive Officer of Homes 4 Families, a non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to helping veterans and their families attain affordable housing
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Issues Vote by Mail Ballots

L.A. County Issues Vote by Mail Ballots
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has announced voters can expect to start receiving their ballots for the Nov. 5 General Election in the mail within the next few days.
FULL STORY...

LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards

LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards
Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the release of new data dashboards that provide the public with unprecedented access to track the work being done to address homelessness in Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue

County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of El Monte.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Oct. 8: SUSD Holds Public Hearing on Teachers’ Union Proposal
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: SUSD Holds Public Hearing on Teachers’ Union Proposal
Excessive Heat Warning Predicts Triple Digit Temps for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures in the triple digits have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 7.
Excessive Heat Warning Predicts Triple Digit Temps for SCV
‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ at The Main
Eclipse Theatre LA presents Ray Bradbury’s "Something Wicked This Way Comes," an adaptation of the classic novel by the legendary science fiction and horror author, on select dates in October in Old Town Newhall.
‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ at The Main
Barger Honors Posh Sweets During Women’s Small Business Month
October is National Women's Small Business Month and to celebrate Los Angeles County Fifth District Superviser Kathryn Barger honored three Fifth District small business owners at the Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Barger Honors Posh Sweets During Women’s Small Business Month
Nov. 1: COC 2024 Fall Star Party at Canyon Country Campus
Dr. Jason Wright, an astronomy and astrophysics professor at Penn State, will present “Intelligent Ways to Search for Extraterrestrials” at the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 Star Party on Friday, Nov. 1.
Nov. 1: COC 2024 Fall Star Party at Canyon Country Campus
Oct. 25-27: Rocky Horror Picture Show Weekend Showing at the Centre
The city of Santa Clarita will present the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show weekend showings from Friday, Oct. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
Oct. 25-27: Rocky Horror Picture Show Weekend Showing at the Centre
Oct. 8: Council to Hold Public Hearing on Tesoro Del Valle Project Changes
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, in open session beginning at 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: Council to Hold Public Hearing on Tesoro Del Valle Project Changes
Barger Honors Retired CEO of Homes 4 Families
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently honored Donna Deutchman, the retired Chief Executive Officer of Homes 4 Families, a non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to helping veterans and their families attain affordable housing
Barger Honors Retired CEO of Homes 4 Families
Oct. 12: Hart High Dance Team Hosts Youth Clinic
The award-winning Hart High School dance team is hosting a youth clinic on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2-4:30 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. The event is open to boys and girls ages 4-18 and no previous dance experience is required.
Oct. 12: Hart High Dance Team Hosts Youth Clinic
L.A. County Issues Vote by Mail Ballots
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has announced voters can expect to start receiving their ballots for the Nov. 5 General Election in the mail within the next few days.
L.A. County Issues Vote by Mail Ballots
Canyon Country Woman Charged in Federal Indictment
The United States Department of Justice has announced federal and local law enforcement have arrested 42 members and associates of the SFV Peckerwoods, a San Fernando Valley-based white supremacist street gang, on a 76-count federal grand jury indictment.
Canyon Country Woman Charged in Federal Indictment
Oct. 13: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘Young Stars, Old Masters’
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents "Young Stars and Old Masters," Sunday, Oct. 13 2-4 p.m. at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, 91351.
Oct. 13: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘Young Stars, Old Masters’
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Nov. 7: Salute to Patriots Nominations Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 14th annual Salute to Patriots event, as the business community comes together to salute veterans for leadership in the business community and their dedicated service to America.
Nov. 7: Salute to Patriots Nominations Now Open
Oct. 7: Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive
The family of Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer in partnership with the American Red Cross presents the Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive on Monday, Oct. 7.
Oct. 7: Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive
City Waives Adoption Fees for Pet Adoption Week
The city of Santa Clarita announces the return of the second annual Pet Adoption Week, Monday, Oct. 7-Saturday, Oct. 12.
City Waives Adoption Fees for Pet Adoption Week
Sable Movie Ranch Listed for $35M
The Sable Movie Ranch, located near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon Roads has been listed for sale at $35 million.
Sable Movie Ranch Listed for $35M
Jason Gibbs | Explore Events at Santa Clarita Community Centers
As fall approaches, the city of Santa Clarita is gearing up for its most anticipated season of the year.
Jason Gibbs | Explore Events at Santa Clarita Community Centers
Oct. 9: Q2 Solutions Grand Opening, Site Tour
On behalf of Q2 Solutions, IQVIA Laboratories invites members of the Santa Clarita Valley business community to the Grand Opening ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9-10:30 a.m.
Oct. 9: Q2 Solutions Grand Opening, Site Tour
Robert Fitzpatrick, CalArts’ Second President Dies at 84
California Institute of the Arts has announced the death of Robert J. Fitzpatrick, 84, (1940-2024), CalArt’s second president, who died on Sept. 30.
Robert Fitzpatrick, CalArts’ Second President Dies at 84
SCV Water Wins Fifth Consecutive U.S. EPA WaterSense Excellence Award
For the fifth consecutive time since its formation in 2018, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency with a WaterSense Excellence Award.
SCV Water Wins Fifth Consecutive U.S. EPA WaterSense Excellence Award
COC Women’s Soccer Starts Conference, 2-0 Over Glendale
College of the Canyons women's soccer opened the Western State Conference, South Division portion of its schedule Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a 2-0 victory over visiting Glendale College.
COC Women’s Soccer Starts Conference, 2-0 Over Glendale
SCVNews.com